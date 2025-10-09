Preview: Iraq vs Indonesia - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's World Cup Qualifying - Asia clash between Iraq and Indonesia, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Iraq will look to make a winning start to the fourth round of the AFC Asian qualification campaign for the 2026 World Cup when they face Indonesia at King Abdullah Sports City on Saturday evening.

Both nations are aiming to keep their qualification hopes alive in a group that also features Saudi Arabia.

Match preview

Iraq enter this phase of qualifying hoping to finally end their long wait for a World Cup return.

The Lions of Mesopotamia have appeared at the global tournament only once, back in 1986, but there is growing belief that this could be their best chance in decades.

Now led by former Australia boss Graham Arnold, Iraq have shown promising signs in recent months, notably lifting the King’s Cup trophy in Thailand last month, and they will now hope to translate that momentum into the competitive stage of qualifying.

Arnold’s side finished third in the previous round of qualification with 15 points - four wins, three draws and three defeats - just one point behind second-placed Jordan and seven behind leaders South Korea.

In Group B, Saudi Arabia currently lead the way after defeating Indonesia in their opening fixture, leaving Iraq eager to get off to a fast start and put pressure on the favourites.

Only the group winners will automatically qualify for the 2026 finals, with the second-placed side heading into the fifth round for a final playoff spot.

For Indonesia, this fixture carries huge importance as the Southeast Asian nation are still chasing a first World Cup appearance since 1938, when they competed as the Dutch East Indies, and their qualification campaign has been a mix of promise and frustration.

Patrick Kluivert’s men began this round with a 3-2 defeat to Saudi Arabia despite two penalties from Kevin Diks, as goals from Waheb Saleh and a brace from Feras Albrikan proved decisive.

Another defeat here would all but end their hopes of qualifying or progressing to the next stage.

In the third round, Indonesia amassed 12 points from 10 matches - three wins, three draws and four defeats - to finish fourth, seven points adrift of Australia in second place.

Kluivert’s men have won two of their last five matches across all competitions, showing glimpses of potential but struggling for consistency.

History, however, is not on Indonesia’s side, having failed to win any of their last eight meetings with Iraq, losing six and drawing two, with their only victory coming all the way back in the 1968 Olympics.

Still, a shock win on Saturday could reignite their qualification dream. Should Indonesia defeat Iraq and the hosts later upset Saudi Arabia, a three-way tie could emerge - a scenario that would keep their hopes of reaching the fifth round alive.

Iraq World Cup Qualifying - Asia form:

DWDLLW

Iraq form (all competitions):



LLDLLW



Indonesia World Cup Qualifying - Asia form:

WLWWLL

Indonesia form (all competitions):



WWLWDL



Team News

Iraq have named a strong and experienced 28-man squad, featuring Ali Jasim, Amir Al-Ammari, Ibrahim Bayesh, Youssef Amyn, and Ahmed Yehia.

Arnold has called up Mohammed Jawad as a replacement for Ali Al-Hamadi, who was ruled out through injury after failing a late fitness test.

The likes of Zidane Iqbal, Osama Rashid, and Kevin Yakob are also in contention to start.

For Indonesia, Kluivert could make a few changes following the defeat to Saudi Arabia.

Ole Romeny, who made his return from injury and featured for 26 minutes in that match, could push for a start.

Diks, who scored twice from the spot, will retain his spot in the lineup while goalkeeper Maarten Paes is touch-and-go with a hamstring complaint.

Emil Audero of Cremonese has been ruled out, and the absence of star forward Marselino Ferdinan, due to limited club minutes, is another blow.

Iraq possible starting lineup:

Hasan; Putros, Younis, Tahseen, Doski; Rashid, Sher; Farji, Bayesh, Jasim; Hussein

Indonesia possible starting lineup:

Paes; James, Idzes, Diks, Sayuri; Klok, Pelupessy; Jonathans, Oratmangoen, Kambuaya; Romeny

We say: Iraq 2-0 Indonesia

Indonesia have shown improvement under Kluivert but still lack the defensive structure and experience to consistently compete against Asia’s stronger sides.

Iraq, buoyed by their King’s Cup triumph and home advantage, are likely to control proceedings and claim a vital opening win in Group B.

