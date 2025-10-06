Sports Mole previews Tuesday's World Cup Qualifying - Asia clash between Indonesia and Saudi Arabia, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Saudi Arabia will be bidding to start the fourth round of their 2026 World Cup qualification section in the perfect fashion when they take on Indonesia on Wednesday.

The visitors finished third in Group C to make the fourth round, while Indonesia were fourth, and the two teams, alongside Iraq, will now battle for first spot in the section and an automatic spot at next year’s World Cup.

Match preview

Indonesia boasted a record of three wins, three draws and four defeats from their 10 matches during the third round of the AFC qualification progress, with 12 points seeing them finish fourth, seven points behind second-placed Australia.

Only the first-placed finisher in Group B will be automatically qualifying for next year’s World Cup, with the team in second making the fifth round of qualification, while the country in third will be eliminated.

Patrick Kluivert’s side will tackle Saudi Arabia on Wednesday and then Iraq on October 11, so it is a huge few days for the Red and Whites, who are looking to qualify for the finals of a World Cup for the first time in their history.

Indonesia actually beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 in their last meeting in November 2024, and that proved to be their first success over the Green Falcons in their history.

Saudi Arabia have comfortably dominated their previous meetings, posting 11 wins from 14 matches, but Indonesia are now unbeaten in their last two matches with Wednesday’s opponents.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, have been present in the finals of the last two World Cups, being eliminated in the group stage of both the 2018 and 2022 competitions.

The Green Falcons were also knocked out in the group stage in 1998, 2002 and 2006, but they did manage to secure a spot in the round of 16 back in 1994, so they know what it takes to advance past the first round.

Herve Renard's side finished third in Group C of the third round, with too many draws (four) costing them the chance to finish either first or second, with Japan and Australia taking the top two spots in the section.

Should Saudi Arabia finish second in Group B, they would go into the fifth round of qualification, which involves the two second-placed teams from the fourth round going head-to-head for a spot in the inter-confederation playoffs.

It would be a shock if the national team failed to book their spot in the finals of next summer's competition, but they will certainly be wary of the threat that both Indonesia and Iraq could provide.

Indonesia World Cup Qualifying - Asia form:

LWLWWL

Indonesia form (all competitions):

LWWLWD

Saudi Arabia World Cup Qualifying - Asia form:

DLWDWL

Saudi Arabia form (all competitions):

WLDLWD

Team News

Indonesia will be without the services of Ole Romeny due to a foot injury, which is a major blow considering that the forward, who represents Oxford United, has three goals in four caps for his country.

The 25-year-old's absence through the middle is expected to open the door to Ramadhan Sananta to start, while Egy Maulana Vikri, who has scored nine times for Indonesia, should also start.

Other notable players in the Indonesia XI are expected to be the captain Jay Idzes, who plays for Sassuolo, and Calvin Verdonk, who plays his club football for Lille in France.

As for Saudi Arabia, there will be a spot in the side for Salem Al-Dawsari, who has scored 25 times for his country.

Firas Al-Buraikan and Saleh Al-Shehri are also expected to be in what should be an attacking side on Wednesday.

Al-Nassr's Nawaf Al-Aqidi is the country's number one goalkeeper, and he will also feature from the first whistle, while there should be a spot at the back for Hassan Al-Tambakti.

Indonesia possible starting lineup:

Argawinata; Ridho, Idzes, Hubner; Sayuri, Haye, Pelupessy, Verdonk; Vikri, Sananta, Kambuaya

Saudi Arabia possible starting lineup:

Al-Aqidi; Al-Amri, Boushal, Al-Tambakti, Al-Harbi; Al-Dawsari, Kanno, Al-Hassan, Ali; Al-Shehri, Al-Buraikan

We say: Indonesia 1-2 Saudi Arabia

This is such a difficult match to call, as Indonesia know what it takes to overcome Saudi Arabia. However, we just have a feeling that Saudi Arabia will be able to get the job done to secure a huge three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

