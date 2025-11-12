Sports Mole previews Friday's International Friendlies clash between Saudi Arabia and Ivory Coast, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Saudi Arabia will welcome Ivory Coast to the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on Friday afternoon in an international friendly match.

Having secured spots at the 2026 World Cup, both nations will use this match to test combinations and build momentum ahead of their respective continental campaigns.

Match preview

Saudi Arabia head into this friendly as part of their buildup to next year’s World Cup and the Arab Cup scheduled to take place in Qatar this December.

Their World Cup qualifying campaign was far from smooth, with Roberto Mancini replaced midway through by the returning Herve Renard, who famously guided the side to their historic win over Argentina in 2022.

While results under Renard have not been spectacular, his experience proved decisive in helping Saudi Arabia edge through the final qualification stage.

Drawn alongside Indonesia and Iraq, the Green Falcons sealed their spot with a thrilling 3-2 win over Indonesia before grinding out a goalless draw with Iraq to secure their place at the 2026 World Cup.

Renard remains a cult hero in Saudi football history after masterminding one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history - the 2-1 comeback win over eventual champions Argentina at Qatar 2022.

Although the campaign ended in the group stage, that triumph built a lasting belief within the squad, one they now hope to channel heading into another global tournament in 2026.

Saudi Arabia have been in decent form of late, losing just one of their last six games - a 2-0 defeat to Mexico in the quarter-final of the CONCACAF Gold Cup and will aim to maintain that consistency here.

Ivory Coast on the other hand have continued to ride the wave of their 2023 AFCON triumph, when they came from behind to beat Nigeria 2-1 in the final on home soil.

That victory added to their previous continental titles in 1992 and 2015, and made them the first tournament hosts to win the AFCON since Egypt in 2006.

Under Emerse Fae, the Elephants have looked rejuvenated and ruthless. They topped Group F in World Cup qualifying, finishing ahead of Gabon after amassing 26 points from 10 matches - winning eight, drawing two, and losing none.

Remarkably, they scored 25 goals without letting in a single one.

Ivory Coast have been in blistering attacking form recently, thrashing Seychelles 7-0 before defeating Kenya 3-0 in their last two matches.

That run underlines their attacking quality and defensive solidity as they prepare to defend their continental title in Morocco this December.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Saudi Arabia and Ivory Coast in any capacity - competitive or friendly, adding an extra layer of intrigue to Friday’s fixture.

Saudi Arabia International Friendlies form:

WDWWWD

Saudi Arabia form (all competitions):

DLWDWD

Ivory Coast International Friendlies form:

DWDWLD

Ivory Coast form (all competitions):

LDWDWW

Team News

Saudi Arabia will be without Hassan Tambakti, who has been ruled out due to a foot injury sustained during training.

Muteb Al-Harbi has also been excluded after picking up an injury in Al-Hilal’s clash with Al-Najma.

To cover those absences, Renard has called up Hassan Kadesh of Al-Ittihad and Yasser Al-Shahrani from Al-Qadisiyah.

Striker Saleh Al-Shehri also picked up an injury during training and remains a doubt for this match.

For Ivory Coast, Fae has named a 25-man squad, including first-time call-ups for Christ Inao Oulai (Trabzonspor) and Richard Kone (Queens Park Rangers).

Star names Franck Kessie, Amad Diallo, Ibrahim Sangare, and Sebastien Haller are all included and are likely to feature.

Saudi Arabia possible starting lineup:

Alaqidi; Abdulhamid, Thakri, Majrashi, Al-Boushal; Al-Dawsari, Al-Khaibari; Al-Shamat, Al-Juwayr, Al-Dawsari; Al-Buraikan

Ivory Coast possible starting lineup:

Fofana; Konan, N’Dicka, Agbadou, Doue; Diomande, Sangare, Kessie, Amad; Guessand, Diakite

We say: Saudi Arabia 1-2 Ivory Coast

Saudi Arabia are well-organised under Renard and will make this a competitive fixture, but Ivory Coast’s firepower and balance across the pitch give them the upper hand.

With the likes of Kessie, Sangare, and Amad, the Elephants should edge this contest with a narrow 2-1 victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Aishat Akanni Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email