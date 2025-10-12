Sports Mole previews Tuesday's World Cup Qualifying - Asia clash between Saudi Arabia and Iraq, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Saudi Arabia and Iraq will square off in Jeddah on Tuesday in the fourth round of Asian World Cup qualifying, with the winning nation guaranteed a spot in next year's tournament.

The two sides each head into the contest on three points in the three-team group after beating Indonesia, with only one place earning automatic progression to the 2026 competition.

Match preview

Saudi Arabia return to action in Jeddah on Tuesday in search of a victory to guarantee them a third consecutive World Cup appearance.

They began their latest Asian qualifying bid in the second round and progressed in second spot in group G with 13 points from six matches, before falling short of sealing their World Cup spot in the third-round, eventually finishing third in their group behind Japan and Australia.

Their third-placed finish was, at least, enough to see the Arabian Falcons through to this stage, having earned 13 points from their 10 outings courtesy of three victories alongside three defeats.

Then aiming to progress by topping group B in the fourth round, Herve Renard's team returned to action against Indonesia in Jeddah on Wednesday and took top spot with a narrow 3-2 victory, holding on following Kevin Diks's late penalty for their opponents after Muhammad Abu Al Shamat's opener and Firas Albirakan's brace had them 3-1 up.

Now only leading Tuesday's opponents on goals scored, Saudi Arabia head into the contest on Tuesday knowing a victory or draw would be enough to earn them another World Cup group-stage spot.

Their opponents, meanwhile, round off their fourth-round bid in Jeddah in search of a victory to leapfrog the hosts and book their own World Cup spot for the first time since 1986.

Iraq also began in Asian qualifying in the second round and progressed with a perfect record, winning all six of their matches and scoring 17 goals along the way while only conceding twice.

Graham Arnold's men then missed out on a top-two third-round finish and guaranteed World Cup passage by a single point, as a final-round win over Jordan was not enough to leapfrog their opponents, leaving them on 15 points from 10 matches in group B.

The trip to Jeddah then followed in October in the battle for top spot and a place in next year's competition in America, and they began with three points of their own in a 1-0 win over Indonesia thanks to Zidane Iqbal's goal 14 minutes from time.

They now meet hosts Saudi Arabia, with only goals scored separating the nations, knowing just a victory will suffice to guarantee their group-stage spot, while a draw or defeat would see them enter a fifth-round playoff.

Saudi Arabia World Cup Qualifying - Asia form:

LWDWLW

Saudi Arabia form (all competitions):

LDLWDW

Iraq World Cup Qualifying - Asia form:

WDLLWW

Iraq form (all competitions):

LLWWWW

Team News

Saudi Arabia could be unchanged from last week's win over Indonesia, and they are unable to call on midfielder Mohamed Kanno who was sent off in his substitute appearance in that game.

Firas Albirakan is bound to lead the attack again, after his brace in that game, while Muhammad Abu Al Shamat will also keep his place on the right-hand side.

Talisman Salem Al-Dawsari will remain a danger man on the other flank as he approaches 100 international caps having surpassed 20 goals, while Nasser Al-Dawsari and Abdulelah Al-Khaibari will partner up in the engine room.

Iraq are also unlikely to make many changes after their own win over Indonesia last week, although defender Zaid Tahseen is ruled out having been sent off in the dying minutes of that game.

In his absence, Rebin Sulaka will likely come in from the outset to join Manaf Younis at the heart of a back four.

Mohanad Ali should again lead the attack with 24 international goals to his name, while Utrecht's Zidane Iqbal has a claim to come in from the outset in midfield after his decisive goal off the bench last week.

Saudi Arabia possible starting lineup:

Al-Aqidi; Boushal, Thakri, Al-Tambakti, Al-Harbi; Al-Khaibari, N Al-Dawsari; Al Shamat, Al-Juwayr, S Al-Dawsari; Albirakan

Iraq possible starting lineup:

Hassan; Ali, Younis, Sulaka, Doski; Bayesh, Iqbal, Al-Ammari, Rasan; Karim, Ali

We say: Saudi Arabia 2-0 Iraq

In a decisive contest with a World Cup spot on the line, we see Saudi Arabia having too much quality in Jeddah on Tuesday and sealing top spot with another victory.

