Pele, Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi among players involved in the most frequent World Cup clashes in history

By Nsidibe Akpan | 02 Jun 2026 21:02

The countdown is well and truly on, and in just nine days the most ambitious FIFA World Cup in history will get underway across North America, with 48 nations, the largest field ever assembled, competing across the United States, Mexico and Canada between June 11 and July 19, 2026.

Mexico will host the opening match against South Africa at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, while the tournament will culminate with the final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Across 22 previous World Cup tournaments, a handful of international rivalries have become synonymous with the competition, producing unforgettable encounters, iconic moments and, in some cases, multiple finals that have shaped the history of the sport.

As the 2026 edition approaches, these historic fixtures remain among the most significant and compelling matchups the tournament has ever witnessed.

Sports Mole takes a definitive look at the most frequently played clashes in FIFA World Cup history.

Brazil vs Sweden: Seven meetings, a record that endures

© Iconsport / Onze Mondial

The most frequently played fixture between two current national teams at the FIFA World Cup is Brazil against Sweden, with the two nations having met seven times since their first encounter in 1938, making it not only the most repeated fixture but also one of the longest-standing rivalries in the tournament's history.

Those seven meetings have been spread across seven decades, encompassing a third-place playoff in 1938, a final-round group match in 1950, the famous 1958 final, group-stage meetings in 1978 and 1990, and two encounters at the 1994 tournament, where they faced each other in both the group stage and the semi-finals.

The most famous chapter of the rivalry arrived in the 1958 final at Rasunda Stadium in Solna, where Brazil defeated the hosts 5-2 as a 17-year-old Pele scored twice in only his second World Cup appearance, announcing himself as one of football's greatest talents while helping Brazil secure their first world title, the beginning of a journey that would eventually see them become the tournament's most successful nation with five World Cup triumphs.

Brazil have largely dominated the fixture, recording five victories and two draws from their seven meetings, while Sweden's qualification for the 2026 tournament means there remains a possibility of another chapter being added to the rivalry later this summer despite the nations being placed in separate sections of the draw.

Argentina vs Germany: Seven meetings, three finals

© Iconsport / Zuma

Level with Brazil versus Sweden on seven World Cup meetings is Argentina against Germany, a rivalry that arguably carries more historical significance than any other fixture in the tournament's history.

The two nations have contested three World Cup finals, more than any other pairing with their rivalry beginning at Sweden 1958 when West Germany defeated Argentina 3-1 in the group stage, before a goalless draw followed at England 1966 and laid the foundations for a series of meetings that would become part of World Cup folklore.

At Mexico 1986, Diego Maradona produced one of the greatest individual tournament performances ever seen, guiding Argentina to a 3-2 victory over West Germany in the final at the Azteca Stadium in front of more than 114,000 spectators after already writing his name into football history with both the infamous "Hand of God" goal and his stunning solo effort against England in the quarter-finals, while his assist for Jorge Burruchaga ultimately secured Argentina's second world title.

Germany gained revenge four years later in Rome when Andreas Brehme's late penalty secured a 1-0 victory in the 1990 final, a defeat that left Maradona in tears at the final whistle and produced one of the most enduring images in World Cup history as the Argentine legend watched the Germans celebrate.

The rivalry was renewed in the knockout stages of both the 2006 and 2010 tournaments before reaching another dramatic climax in the 2014 final at the Maracana, where Mario Gotze's extra-time strike secured a 1-0 victory for Germany and delivered a fourth world title in the only rivalry to have produced three separate World Cup finals.

Germany hold the overall advantage in the fixture with four victories, two draws and one defeat from their seven meetings, but with Argentina arriving in North America as reigning world champions following their triumph in Qatar in 2022 and both nations expected to challenge for the latter stages once again, an eighth World Cup encounter remains a realistic possibility.

Argentina vs Nigeria: Five meetings, one of the World Cup's most recurring modern rivalries

© Iconsport / Avalon

Argentina and Nigeria have met five times at the World Cup, more than any other fixture involving an African nation despite the Super Eagles only making their tournament debut in 1994. Although Argentina have won all five encounters, the contests have rarely been straightforward, with four of the meetings carrying direct implications for group-stage qualification.

Their first meeting came at USA 1994, where a Maradona-led Argentina edged Nigeria 2-1 in Foxborough, with Samson Siasia giving Nigeria an early lead before Claudio Caniggia struck twice before half-time to turn the match around. The game also marked Maradona's final World Cup appearance before his suspension for a failed drugs test.

At Korea/Japan 2002, Gabriel Batistuta's first-half header settled a tight 1-0 contest, though both sides were eliminated in the group stage. South Africa 2010 produced an identical scoreline, with Gabriel Heinze's early header separating the teams, though Nigeria were arguably the better side for long stretches as goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama produced a remarkable display to repeatedly deny Lionel Messi.

The most entertaining chapter arrived at Brazil 2014, a pulsating 3-2 encounter in Porto Alegre where Messi scored twice and Ahmed Musa became the first Nigerian to score twice in a single World Cup match before Marcos Rojo's second-half winner eventually settled it.

Russia 2018 provided the most dramatic finale, with Argentina entering their final group game on the brink of elimination before Messi gave them the lead, Victor Moses equalised from the spot, and Rojo volleyed home a stoppage-time winner to send Argentina through.

Nigeria's failure to qualify for the 2026 tournament means the familiar pairing will not add a sixth chapter in North America this summer.

Brazil vs Netherlands: Six meetings, memorable knockouts

© Imago / Xinhua

Brazil and the Netherlands have met six times at the World Cup, with several of those encounters occurring during the knockout stages and producing some of the most memorable matches in modern tournament history.

The Dutch emerged victorious in two of the most recent meetings, overturning a deficit to defeat Brazil 2-1 in the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup through a Wesley Sneijder brace after Robinho had opened the scoring, before claiming another win four years later in the third-place playoff on Brazilian soil following the hosts' infamous 7-1 semi-final defeat to Germany.

Those victories reinforced the Netherlands' reputation as one of the few nations capable of repeatedly ending Brazil's World Cup dreams on the biggest stage.

England vs Germany: Decades of drama

© Imago / Ferdi Hartung

Although England and Germany do not feature among the most frequently played World Cup fixtures by number of meetings, few rivalries can match the drama, emotion and historical significance associated with their encounters.

The defining moment came at Wembley in 1966 when England defeated West Germany 4-2 after extra time to secure their only World Cup title, with Geoff Hurst's controversial second goal still debated nearly 60 years later, becoming one of the most famous moments in football history.

England suffered a painful 3-2 extra-time defeat in the quarter-finals of the 1970 tournament before the nations played out a goalless draw in the group stage at Spain 1982.

From an English perspective, the rivalry has been defined by heartbreak ever since, with defeat on penalties in the semi-finals of Italia 1990 followed by Frank Lampard's disallowed goal during a 4-1 Round of 16 defeat at South Africa 2010, when television replays clearly showed the ball crossing the line before goal-line technology was introduced.

Both nations have qualified for the 2026 World Cup and, although they have been kept apart in the early stages, another knockout meeting would undoubtedly rank among the tournament's headline attractions.

Spain vs Portugal: The Iberian derby

© Imago / Sven Simon

Any discussion of recurring World Cup rivalries would be incomplete without mentioning the Iberian derby between Spain and Portugal, a fixture that has produced relatively few meetings but consistently delivered matches of the highest quality.

Their first World Cup encounter came in South Africa in 2010 when David Villa's decisive goal secured a 1-0 victory for eventual champions Spain in the Round of 16.

The rivalry reached another level at Russia 2018 when the neighbouring nations produced one of the greatest group-stage matches in World Cup history, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a hat-trick including a spectacular late free-kick to earn Portugal a dramatic 3-3 draw after Spain had repeatedly fought their way back into the contest.

Both nations will be present in North America this summer and, given the strength of their squads, another meeting remains entirely possible.

The record that matters most

© Iconsport / Orange Creek

Across 22 editions of the FIFA World Cup, Brazil versus Sweden and Argentina versus Germany share the record for the most meetings, with seven encounters apiece, although it is the latter rivalry that arguably carries the greatest historical significance thanks to its three finals, its association with legends such as Maradona and Lionel Messi, and its repeated role in defining entire generations of football supporters.

With the expanded 48-team format creating more possible knockout pathways and increasing the chances of elite nations crossing paths, football fans may once again witness some of the World Cup's most celebrated rivalries in North America this summer.

History has always had a habit of repeating itself at the World Cup and when it does, it often produces moments that endure forever.