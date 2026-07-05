Haaland shines and Neymar scores in Brazil's elimination — full player ratings from Brazil 1-2 Norway at the World Cup

By Alexis Pereira | 05 Jul 2026 23:37

Brazil's 2026 World Cup is over. Carlo Ancelotti's side could not overcome Norway and were eliminated in the last 16, losing 2-1 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Erling Haaland was outstanding with two goals and Neymar pulled one back deep into stoppage time.

Bruno Guimaraes missed a penalty that could have put Brazil ahead before the break, in a match that featured a string of squandered chances throughout. The result represents Brazil's worst World Cup campaign since the 1990 edition in Italy and extends their title drought to 28 years.

Norway also maintain an unbeaten record against Brazil across five meetings, which now includes two World Cup victories — in 1998 and 2026. In the quarter-finals, Norway will face the winner of the England versus Mexico tie on Saturday.

Erling Haaland's brace sends Norway to the quarter-finals! ?#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 5, 2026

Brazil player ratings vs Norway

GOALKEEPER

Alisson — 7/10

Another composed display from the goalkeeper. He made important interventions to keep Brazil level, dealing with efforts from Odegaard and Schjelderup. He could not prevent Haaland's header or the long-range second, but was one of the better Brazilian performers on the night in New Jersey.

DEFENDERS

Danilo — 5/10

Was asked to support the attack down the right but never made the kind of impact Brazil needed. Misplaced passes in his own defensive third, though he did not commit any error directly decisive to the result. Could and should have done more.

Gabriel Magalhaes — 5.5/10

Tasked with keeping Haaland quiet, he suffered but managed alongside Marquinhos to limit the Manchester City forward in the first half. In the second, as space opened up, Haaland won the individual battle that led to the decisive goal.

Marquinhos — 6/10

Did what was required and did not undermine the defensive structure. Could have been more compact in the midfield screen.

Douglas Santos — 7.5/10

Struggled initially with Sorloth but found his footing as the match progressed. The lack of support on the left nonetheless hampered Brazil's attacking development down that side.

MIDFIELDERS

Casemiro — 6/10

One of his better displays at this World Cup, even in defeat. Won the late penalty that gave Brazil a lifeline.

Bruno Guimaraes — 5.5/10

Another solid midfield shift but not at the level he reached earlier in the tournament. Was also given the penalty to take in the first half and was denied by an excellent Nyland save.

Gabriel Martinelli — 6.5/10

Given the difficult task of replacing Lucas Paqueta after Ancelotti's decision. Had some bright moments throughout and was involved in the move that produced the penalty on Matheus Cunha. The most active of the midfielders alongside Guimaraes.

FORWARDS

Vinicius Junior — 5.5/10

Returned to the dual-role approach, appearing centrally as well as on the left. Had clear chances to score but was denied by Nyland. Caused problems for Ajer and Ryerson down the left, but lacked the sharpness of his group-stage performances when it mattered most.

Rayan — 6/10

Won the ball that led to the penalty claim and was the most central of the three forwards, sitting closest to midfield. Performed his usual pressing role effectively and his intervention started the move behind Cunha's foul. Leaves the World Cup without a goal, however.

Matheus Cunha — 4/10

Bright in the first half, dropping deep to link play and creating danger in transition. Won the penalty that Guimaraes subsequently missed. Less incisive than in other matches, however, and was replaced by Endrick.

SUBSTITUTES

Endrick — 5.5/10

Brought on to avoid elimination, he had an immediate opportunity to level early in the second period but fired wide with only Nyland to beat. More effort than end product on this occasion.

Neymar — 6.5/10

Introduced to address the attack's lack of productivity in the first period but could not impose himself against the Norwegian defensive structure. Also found the tempo of the Norwegian midfield difficult to match. Scored Brazil's only goal from the penalty spot in stoppage time.

Danilo Santos — 5/10

Had competed for a starting role with Martinelli through the week but lost out in Ancelotti's thinking. Could not make the impression from the bench that had earned him attention during pre-tournament friendlies.

Ederson — Not rated

?? Norway have qualified for the Quarter-finals!#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 5, 2026

Norway player ratings vs Brazil

GOALKEEPER

Orjan Nyland — 8/10

Saved Guimaraes' penalty and was directly responsible for keeping the scoreline level in the opening period. Alongside Haaland, the outstanding performer on the night — his best display of the tournament.

DEFENDERS

Julian Ryerson — 7/10

Demonstrated why Norway had missed him since the Senegal fixture. Supported the midfield effectively in his wing-back role and reduced Vinicius Junior's threat on Norway's right side.

Kristoffer Ajer — 6/10

Conceded the penalty on Matheus Cunha, only to be bailed out by Nyland. Solid aside from that moment and generally kept Brazil's attackers at bay.

David Moller Wolfe — 6/10

Torbjorn Heggem — 6.5/10

MIDFIELDERS

Sander Berge — 6/10

Martin Odegaard — 7.5/10

Norway's creative fulcrum. Showed excellent quality in the first half, orchestrating the attacking line of Haaland, Nusa and Sorloth. Showed the maturity to rise above Brazil's pressing and came close to adding a goal of his own.

Patrick Berg — 6.5/10

FORWARDS

Alexander Sorloth — 6.5/10

A useful outlet for Norway in behind, he made an immediate impression early on, featuring in the build-up to Berg's disallowed goal — though his own offside position was the reason the flag was raised.

Antonio Nusa — 6.5/10

Erling Haaland — 9/10

Closely marked by both Marquinhos and Magalhaes, he had limited clear opportunities in the first half. In the second period, space opened up and he made it count — meeting the Schjelderup cross with a powerful header for the first goal, then producing a moment of individual brilliance with a composed finish from outside the box to seal Norway's place in the quarter-finals.

SUBSTITUTES

Oscar Bobb — 6.5/10

Andreas Schjelderup — 7/10

Improved Norway's left flank immediately after coming on. Delivered the cross from which Haaland headed the opening goal.

Leo Ostigard — 4.5/10

On only to foul Casemiro for the penalty that gave Brazil their late consolation.