Arsenal transfer news: How Victor Osimhen could be crucial to Mikel Arteta’s pursuit of a ‘record’ deal

By Seye Omidiora | 03 Jun 2026 18:32 , Last updated: 03 Jun 2026 18:34

Arsenal are reportedly positioning themselves to launch a spectacular club record transfer bid ahead of the summer window.

Mikel Arteta remains determined to recruit a world-class forward to bolster his newly crowned Premier League champions.

The North London outfit have heavily prioritised this specific target after previously tracking his stellar progress in Spain.

According to The Standard, the English champions are keen to sign Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid this summer, bringing the 2022 World Cup winner back to the Premier League.

Arsenal 'lead race' for Atletico's Alvarez

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Atletico are reportedly prepared to sanction the departure of Alvarez after two seasons in the Spanish capital.

Barcelona recently submitted an initial £86m proposal, but the capital club swiftly rejected the offer.

Boardroom figures are said to be completely refusing to do business with the Catalan side due to intense irritation over media leaks.

That dramatic stance leaves the Gunners in pole position to conclude an historic deal for the talented forward.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has an excellent relationship with the Spanish club following his previous executive stint there, supposedly giving the Gunners the upper hand.

It is understood that the La Liga heavyweights will demand a staggering £129m to let the forward go after two seasons in the Spanish capital.

How Osimhen could play a role in Arsenal's move for Alvarez

© Iconsport / Ipp / Icon Sport

The same source suggests that Victor Osimhen could move to Atletico this summer.

Osimhen joined Turkish giants Galatasaray permanently in 2025 after spending the 2024-25 season on loan with the Super Lig heavyweights.

The Nigeria international has scored 41 league goals in 52 appearances in the Turkish top flight, and a move for the former Napoli man could give Atletico reason to sell Alvarez.

News of negotiations between Galatasaray and Atletico appears genuine, given that Osimhen was allowed to miss Nigeria's friendly matches because of the possibility of completing a transfer.