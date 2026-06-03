Arsenal transfer news: Gunners show 'interest' in £55m Bayern Munich target who's just like Joao Cancelo

By Lewis Blain | 03 Jun 2026 12:22

Arsenal are exploring potential defensive additions ahead of the summer transfer window, and one emerging name on their radar is Eintracht Frankfurt star Nathaniel Brown.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is keen to add greater depth and versatility to his squad as he looks to build on their Premier League title triumph and challenge on multiple fronts next season.

The highly-rated German international is attracting attention from across Europe, with Bayern Munich also closely monitoring his situation.

Arsenal in race to sign Frankfurt defender Nathaniel Brown

© Imago / IMAGO / Revierfoto

According to The Athletic, Arsenal are among the clubs showing 'interest' in Frankfurt full-back Nathaniel Brown ahead of what could be a busy summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in the Bundesliga and has earned a place in Julian Nagelsmann's Germany squad for the 2026 World Cup.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, with German heavyweights Bayern also tracking his development. Brown is expected to leave Frankfurt this summer, although any deal could prove expensive.

Meanwhile, Christian Falk has revealed that Frankfurt are seeking around £55 million for the defender, a valuation that plays into the Gunners' hands as Bayern currently consider too high.

Who is Arsenal and Bayern target Nathaniel Brown?

© Imago / IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Brown is one of the most versatile young defenders in German football. While naturally a left-back, he is equally comfortable operating as a wing-back, wide midfielder, inverted full-back or even in central midfield when required.

That adaptability has led to comparisons with former Manchester City and Bayern Munich star Joao Cancelo.

Like the Portuguese international, Brown combines defensive reliability with the ability to influence matches further forward, making him a valuable tactical weapon.

Brown also possesses explosive pace, excellent stamina and the confidence to carry the ball into advanced areas. He is comfortable receiving possession under pressure and has shown the technical quality to thrive in possession-heavy systems.

Nagelsmann is also a huge admirer - speaking about Brown's development, the national team coach praised his "great dynamism", creativity, composure on the ball and growing leadership qualities.

For Arsenal, those attributes make him an intriguing option, as Arteta values players capable of performing multiple roles, and Brown's versatility would allow him to provide cover at left-back, compete in midfield when needed and offer another attacking outlet from wide areas.

The Cancelo comparisons may be ambitious at this stage, but the similarities are easy to see.

The Germany defender is a modern, technically gifted footballer who can impact games in several positions. At 22, he still has significant room for improvement, which helps explain why some of Europe's biggest clubs are circling.

Whether Arsenal are willing to meet Frankfurt's £55 million valuation remains to be seen, but Brown certainly fits the profile of player Arteta has targeted successfully in recent years.