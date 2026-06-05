Preview: Colombia vs Jordan - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 05 Jun 2026 10:26 , Last updated: 05 Jun 2026 10:26

Colombia and Jordan conclude their preparations for the 2026 World Cup with an international friendly on Sunday night.

This is just the second-ever meeting between the nations, the first taking place almost 12 years to the day when Colombia won 3-0 in Buenos Aires.

Match preview

Having finished ahead of Brazil in World Cup qualifying, Colombia have reason to be optimistic of another appearance in the knockout stage.

That is despite the defeats that they suffered to Croatia and France during the March international break, going down 2-1 and 3-1 respectively.

Nestor Lorenzo's team responded to that disappointment with a 3-1 success over Costa Rica on Tuesday, Colombia storming into a two-goal advantage within 23 minutes before netting a late third.

Across their last 10 games in all competitions, Colombia have now failed to score on just one occasion, which was a goalless draw with Canada in October.

With a draw against Argentina and a 4-0 victory over Mexico on their record across the last 12 months, La Tricolor have many reasons to have faith that they can go deep in the upcoming tournament.

© Iconsport / Xinhua

Jordan are not in a position where they can say the same ahead of their debut appearance at the World Cup, yet that is not to say that they cannot cause a surprise or two.

Prior to last week's 4-1 defeat to Switzerland, Jordan had gone nine games without suffering defeat in normal time.

Mali, Egypt, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Costa Rica and Nigeria are among their opponents since November, with their solitary loss coming to Morocco after extra time in the Arab Cup.

The big concern for Jamal Sellami will be his team having conceded at least two goals in each of their last four fixtures, shipping 11 strikes in total.

Colombia form (all competitions):

D W W L L W

Jordan form (all competitions):

W W L D D L

Team News

© Imago

Lorenzo is expected to make widespread changes to his Colombia XI after naming a weakened side against Costa Rica.

David Ospina, Daniel Munoz, Yerry Mina, Jefferson Lerma, Jhon Arias, James Rodriguez and Luis Suarez could all be handed starting opportunities.

Having played 74 minutes last time out, star man Luis Diaz should drop down to the substitutes' bench.

Meanwhile, Rajaei Ayed, Ehsan Haddad, Noor Al-Rawadbeh, Mohannad Abu Taha and Yazan Al-Arab could all miss out for Jordan having played more than 70 minutes against Switzerland.

Defender Husam Abu Dahab and winger Ali Azaizeh are among those who will be hoping to stake a claim for a starting role for the World Cup opener versus Austria.

Colombia possible starting lineup:

Ospina; Munoz, Mina, Lucumi, Machado; Lerma, Castano; Arias, Rodriguez, Campaz; Suarez

Jordan possible starting lineup:

Al-Fakhouri; Al-Rousan, Abualnadi, Abu Dahab; Haddad, Al-Rawabdeh, Ayed, Abu Taha; Azaizah, Olwan, Al-Mardi

We say: Colombia 3-1 Jordan

With Jordan suffering a comprehensive defeat to Switzerland, they need a positive response if they are to be taken seriously at the World Cup. However, we can only see a convincing win for Colombia, even if they may fail to keep a clean sheet.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.