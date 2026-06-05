Chelsea news: Brazil star Estevao Willian provides update on injury that kept him out of World Cup

By Darren Plant | 05 Jun 2026 10:50

Chelsea winger Estevao Willian has suggested that he would have been available to represent Brazil at the World Cup.

The 19-year-old suffered a hamstring injury during the early stages of a Premier League fixture against Manchester United on April 18.

Soon after Estevao was ruled out for the rest of the season, a report emerged that he would likely miss the World Cup in what was a major blow to Brazil.

Carlo Ancelotti subsequently left the attacker out of his 26-player squad, with reports indicating that Estevao was unlikely to have recovered sufficiently in order to start pre-season with Chelsea in July.

However, speaking at a gospel church in Brazil, Estevao has indicated that he could have been fit enough to play at the World Cup.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Estevao provides injury update

On two occasions, Chelsea are said to have been keen for Estevao to undergo hamstring injury, but the former Palmeiras star has reiterated that he does not feel it was necessary.

He said: "I had an injury where I tore 80% of my hamstring bicep femoris.

“The Chelsea doctors wanted me to have surgery and even the Chelsea owner said he wanted me to have surgery. Two weeks ago, I had a second MRI scan, and the doctor asked if I was in pain or feeling anything.

"I said: 'No, doctor, I'm fine, I think I could even play already.' He said: 'Yeah, it really shows.' He showed me the exam image and said he couldn't see any more of the injury.

“He said he doesn't know what happened, because in the timeframe we're in, it shouldn't be that well-structured like it is."

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Extended Estevao recovery the right scenario

Estevao is closing in one seven weeks since he suffered the hamstring injury, and the initial suggestion was that it would take eight weeks minimum to recover.

Whether that was for a return to training or competitive action was not made clear, but making the World Cup always felt like a race against time.

The fact that Estevao and his team disagreed with Chelsea over the preferred rehabilitation route indicates that there was a lot of uncertainty.

Nevertheless, with Estevao having already racked up 130 senior matches for club and country by the age of 19, this break can only be viewed as a blessing in disguise.