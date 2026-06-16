Transfer news and rumours: Man City ‘agree deal’ for PSG ace, Nottingham Forest want Inter Milan midfielder

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Jun 2026 09:45 , Last updated: 16 Jun 2026 09:51

Manchester City have reportedly reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain to sign teenage centre-back Hermann Malonga.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that the 18-year-old has accepted all terms offered by the Citizens to join the club’s project.

A separate report from Le Parisien claims that Malonga is set to sign a five-year contract with Man City, who have scouted the youngster several times and view him as a player with ‘very high potential’.

It is understood that Malonga will initially be integrated into the Citizens squad, but a loan exit is likely in the coming months to help his development.

Malonga is yet to make a first-team appearance for PSG and has instead played 31 times times for the club’s Under-19s side, including three UEFA Youth League outings last season.

Man City’s pursuit of Malonga comes after the sale of 20-year-old centre-back Jahmai Simpson-Pusey to FC Koln for a reported £4.75m, while fellow defenders Max Alleyne and Stephen Mfuni could be loaned out this summer.

© Imago / IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

Forest back in for Frattesi, ‘meeting’ held with Inter

Over at the City Ground, Nottingham Forest have allegedly stepped up their interest in signing Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi.

The Tricky Trees attempted to sign the Italy international in January on an initial loan deal, with an option to buy, but the transfer ultimately failed to materialise.

Now, Sky Sports in Italy, via Football Italia, claims that Forest have rekindled their pursuit of Frattesi, with club directors said to have met with Inter and the player’s agent to discuss his availability.

Frattesi, who has also been linked with Juventus, Napoli and Roma, struggled for regular first-team football under Inter boss Cristian Chivu in the 2025-26 campaign, starting just three of his 22 Serie A appearances for the champions.

It is understood that Inter are willing to listen to offers for the 26-year-old, who has two years remaining on his contract and is valued by transfermarkt at €22m (£19m).

© Imago / Action Plus

West Brom set to sign Liverpool defender on permanent deal

Elsewhere, Liverpool defender Carter Pinnington has reportedly agreed a permanent move to West Bromwich Albion.

The Athletic claims that there is no upfront transfer fee to be paid for the 19-year-old, but there are appearance-related add-ons included in the deal, as well as a sell-on clause.

Liverpool are said to have a good relationship with West Brom, whose technical director Dominic Price previously worked as a first-team analyst at Anfield.

Pinnington has been within Liverpool’s academy system since Under-7s level, but he is yet to make a single senior appearance for the club, though he was named on the substitutes’ bench for the EFL Cup defeat to Crystal Palace in October last year.

The 6ft 2in centre-back has represented England at Under-15, Under-16 and Under-18 level, earning four caps with the latter, while he played 19 times for Liverpool in the Premier League 2 last season.

Pinnington is set to join a West Brom side who narrowly avoided relegation from the Championship in the 2025-26 campaign, with new head coach James Morrison steering the club to a 21st-place finish.