England vs. Croatia: Who is the referee for World Cup match? Past controversies and record in charge of both teams

By Ben Knapton | 16 Jun 2026 10:03 , Last updated: 16 Jun 2026 10:25

Group L at the 2026 World Cup begins with a blockbuster battle between 2022 bronze medallists Croatia and Euro 2024 runners-up England in Arlington on Wednesday.

The Three Lions have already avenged their gut-wrenching 2018 semi-final loss to the Chequered Ones, going unbeaten in their last three games, including a 1-0 triumph during the Euro 2020 group stage.

Thomas Tuchel's men can now take a giant step towards qualification for the World Cup knockout rounds, before subsequent meetings with Ghana and Panama later in Group L.

Here, Sports Mole takes a closer look at the referee and VAR appointments for England vs. Croatia.

Who is the referee for England vs. Croatia?

© Imago

Esteemed French referee Clement Turpin has been appointed as the referee for England's Group L clash with Croatia.

The 44-year-old is a familiar face from European nights, having refereed both the 2021-22 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool, and the 2020-21 Europa League showpiece between Villarreal and Manchester United.

Turpin has also officiated at every senior men's major tournament since Euro 2016, although he has taken charge of just one knockout game at a World Cup or Euros - Brazil's 4-1 win over South Korea at Qatar 2022.

Clement Turpin's record in England matches

Turpin is no stranger to officiating England matches, having previously overseen seven games involving the Three Lions, who have won four, drawn one and lost two of those fixtures.

The Frenchman's first England game was a 2-1 Three Lions win over Slovakia in a September 2017 World Cup qualifier, before Gareth Southgate's men beat Tunisia 1-0 in a 2018 friendly with Turpin in the middle.

However, England then lost 3-1 to the Netherlands in the 2019 Nations League semi-finals with Turpin in charge, before the 44-year-old officiated the humbling 4-0 defeat to Hungary in 2022.

Either side of refereeing the 0-0 draw between England and Slovenia at Euro 2024, Turpin also took charge of proceedings in a 3-1 win over Italy in 2023, and last September's 5-0 beating of Serbia in World Cup Qualifying.

Turpin has issued 10 yellow cards and one red to England, as well as awarding the Three Lions three penalty kicks.

Clement Turpin's record in Croatia matches

Conversely, Turpin has overseen four Croatia matches, and the Chequered Ones have a 100% winning record with the Frenchman on the field.

Turpin's maiden Croatia match was a 3-1 friendly win over Russia in November 2015, before a 3-1 Euros Qualifying win over Slovakia in November 2019.

The 44-year-old then enjoyed a comfortable night's work in Croatia's 3-0 win over Slovenia in 2021, and he last took charge of a game involving Zlatko Dalic's men in September 2023 - a 1-0 success over Armenia.

England vs. Croatia: Clement Turpin past controversies

© Iconsport / diebilderwelt / Alamy

Turpin and Tuchel have a fractured relationship, stemming from the referee sending off the German during his Bayern Munich days in 2023.

Bayern faced Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the Champions League that year, and Turpin officiated the second leg after Tuchel's side suffered a 3-0 defeat in the opening fixture.

A 1-1 draw killed Bayern's hopes of progression, on an evening where Turpin initially sent off Dayot Upamecano for a last-man foul on Erling Haaland, but the decision was overturned due to the Norwegian being offside.

A seething Tuchel labelled Turpin a "Grade E" and "one out of 10" referee after receiving two bookable offences, slamming his "absolutely terrible" performance.