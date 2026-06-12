Spurs transfer news: Roberto De Zerbi boost as key defender 'close to agreeing' new contract

By Darren Plant | 12 Jun 2026 15:30

Tottenham Hotspur are allegedly close to finalising a new contract with Pedro Porro.

On the back of retaining their Premier League status, there is an air of positivity at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium under Roberto De Zerbi.

Despite a Premier League rival attempting to sign one of their top prospects, Spurs have already secured the signings of Andrew Robertson and Marcos Senesi, the latter having just been called-up to Argentina's World Cup squad.

One of De Zerbi's next priorities is to extend the contracts of players who he views as integral to the club's long-term future.

According to The Athletic, progress has been made in retaining the services of Porro in recent weeks.

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Spurs close to Porro contract renewal

The report alleges that the Spain international is near to finalising a contract extension with the North Londoners.

Although terms are already in place until 2028, Spurs chiefs are prepared to hand the 26-year-old an extension until 2030 with a substantial pay-rise.

This development is reward for Porro's performances during the last three seasons, the right-back contributing 13 goals and 26 assists from 152 appearances in all competitions.

Five of those contributions came during 13 Europa League fixtures as Spurs lifted the trophy in that competition in 2024-25.

Furthermore, Porro has been available for the majority of Spurs' Premier League games since the start of 2023-24, making 102 appearances.

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Another box ticked for De Zerbi

Although Spurs have no European football on their schedule in 2026-27, Spurs look united and rejuvenated under De Zerbi.

Attracting Robertson and Senesi to the capital is only going to lead to some of Spurs' key players committing their futures to the club.

While Djed Spence is an alternative at right-back, keeping Porro is a major statement of intent when he would not have been short of offers from top clubs participating in the Champions League.