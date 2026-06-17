Transfer news and rumours: Leeds among clubs 'most keen' on Juventus forward, Ipswich discover Nelson Deossa asking price

By Ben Sully | 17 Jun 2026 11:47 , Last updated: 17 Jun 2026 12:02

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Juventus striker Lois Openda this summer.

Juventus are ready to sanction Openda's departure despite only recently signing him on a permanent deal from RB Leipzig, after the conditions of the obligation-to-buy clause were met.

Openda struggled during his loan period in Turin, netting just two goals in 34 competitive appearances.

Everton have recently been linked with a move for the 26-year-old, but they are not the only Premier League club showing a keen interest.

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds are among the clubs 'most keen' to sign the Belgian striker this summer.

The report claims that the player's representatives have already been in contact with Daniel Farke's side, who are keeping a close eye on his situation.

Leeds appear to view Openda as the ideal option to compete with Dominic Calvert-Lewin for the number nine spot at Elland Road.

Nottingham Forest are also believed to be in the mix for a player who will command a fee in the region of €35m (£30.3m) to €40m (£34.6m).

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Ipswich learn Deossa asking price

Meanwhile, Ipswich Town have reportedly discovered how much it will take to sign Real Betis midfielder Nelson Deossa.

The Tractor Boys, who are searching for a new manager following Kieran McKenna's exit, are looking to build a squad that can compete at Premier League level after securing an immediate return to the top flight.

According to ABC Sevilla, via Sports Witness, Ipswich have identified Betis' Deossa as a potential target for their summer business.

The report claims that Argentinian giants River Plate and Brazilian outfit Vasco da Gama are also showing an interest in the 26-year-old.

Betis will demand at least €10m (£8.6m) to sell the Colombian midfielder despite only signing him from Monterrey last summer.

Deossa featured in 33 matches for Manuel Pellegrini's side, but he only started eight of his 20 appearances in La Liga.

Millwall confirm first summer signing

In the Championship, Millwall have unveiled Jenson Metcalfe as their first signing of the summer transfer window.

The Lions have signed the midfielder from League One club Bradford City for an undisclosed fee.

Metcalfe has signed a long-term contract at The Den after playing a key role for a Bradford side that reached the League One playoffs.

The 21-year-old made 49 competitive appearances for Graham Alexander's side, with his performances earning him a nomination for the League One Player of the Year.

Speaking about Metcalfe's arrival, Millwall's Director of Football Steve Gallen said: "We've been tracking him for a few years now, from his days at Everton Under-21s, to his loan at Chesterfield, and then onto Bradford, having watched him a number of times.

"Jenson was a mainstay in the Bradford team last year and possesses a number of traits that we can feel add real value to the squad."

"Our first signing of the summer is a progression of what we're trying to do, trying to get the best young talent into the football club.

"We also want to develop the best young talent through our academy as well, push them forward, but also looking to buy in the best young talent to keep the progression going."

Millwall are looking to strengthen their squad in an effort to build upon last season's third-place finish.