England vs. Croatia: Head-to-head record and past meetings | World Cup 2026

By Ben Knapton | 15 Jun 2026 10:10

The nations of England and Croatia will stand still at 9pm UK time on Wednesday evening, when fans will be fixed to TV screens to watch the countries' World Cup 2026 Group L opener.

Champions League-winning manager Thomas Tuchel will officially begin his quest to end 60 years of torture on the senior men's circuit, after the Three Lions came so close yet so far to major tournament glory under Gareth Southgate.

The same goes for perpetual over-achievers Croatia, who have reached the semi-finals of the World Cup at the last two editions, thanks in no small part to a historic success in this particular fixture.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 11

England wins: 6

Draws: 2

Croatia wins: 3

Frequent foes in both major tournaments and the preliminary stages of such competitions, England and Croatia will be doing battle for the 12th time in the senior men's game during the 2026 World Cup.

The Three Lions hold the historical edge over their Chequered counterparts, having managed six wins compared to just three for Croatia, although those of those successes for the latter were arguably the most significant.

A little under eight years ago, England's dreams of reaching a first World Cup final since 1966 were devastatingly dashed by Zlatko Dalic's side, as Mario Mandzukic and Ivan Perisic cancelled out a Kieran Trippier free kick in a 2-1 semi-final win.

England supporters had already been forced to witness one heartbreaking defeat to Croatia, who denied the Three Lions a place at Euro 2008 courtesy of a 3-2 victory at Wembley, a fixture Scott Carson cannot banish to the back of his mind quickly enough.

However, more recent meetings have tended to go in England's favour, as the Three Lions have won two and drawn one of their last three head-to-heads, including a 1-0 Euro 2020 victory thanks to a Raheem Sterling strike.

Gareth Southgate also oversaw a win and a draw against the Chequered Ones during the 2018 Nations League, thus earning England an immediate slice of revenge following their World Cup dismay.

Those of an Arsenal persuasion will also remember Theo Walcott's hat-trick for England in a 4-1 World Cup Qualifying victory in 2008, one year before Fabio Capello's men roared to a 5-1 triumph at Wembley.

Frank Lampard netted twice that day and is the leading scorer in this particular battle with five goals, one of which also came in England's 4-2 Euro 2004 success over the Chequered Ones.

Last 11 meetings

Jun 13, 2021: England 1-0 Croatia (European Championship)

Nov 18, 2018: England 2-1 Croatia (Nations League)

Oct 12, 2018: Croatia 0-0 England (Nations League)

Jul 11, 2018: Croatia 2-1 England (World Cup)

Sep 09, 2009: England 5-1 Croatia (World Cup Qualifying)

Sep 10, 2008: Croatia 1-4 England (World Cup Qualifying)

Nov 21, 2007: England 2-3 Croatia (Euros Qualifying)

Oct 11, 2006: Croatia 2-0 England (Euros Qualifying)

Jun 21, 2004: Croatia 2-4 England (European Championships)

Aug 20, 2003: England 3-1 Croatia (Friendly)

Apr 24, 1996: England 0-0 Croatia (Friendly)

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