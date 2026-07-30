Preview: Tranmere Rovers vs Rochdale - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 30 Jul 2026 11:24

Tranmere Rovers play host to Rochdale in the preliminary round of the EFL Cup on Saturday afternoon.

Whoever prevails from this tie will make the trip to League One club Bradford City in the first round next weekend.

Match preview

Having only survived in League Two by a two-point margin in 2025-26, everyone associated with Tranmere is hoping for a much-improved campaign.

In the circumstances, ending the season with five points from as many matches was a respectable return, and experienced EFL boss Darrell Clarke being appointed as manager ahead of 2026-27 is a statement of intent.

There has naturally been an array of incomings and outgoings, with the signings of former Wrexham star Jordan Davies and Watford winger Tom Ince major coups at this level.

The level being stepped up has shown in their pre-season results, with a 2-0 win over Blackpool being followed by a 3-0 triumph over a strong PFA XI.

Although a 3-1 defeat has since been posted against Altrincham, there is optimism that Tranmere will emerge as a promotion contender with Clarke at the helm.

As for Rochdale, they are going through somewhat of a transitional period after manager Jimmy McNulty left the newly-promoted side for Stockport County.

South Shields boss Ian Watson has been selected as his replacement, the target being survival in their first year back in League Two.

Nine players have been added to the squad, with winger Cian Hayes a notable addition after contributing seven goals from 64 games for Peterborough United across the last two campaigns.

However, Rochdale's pre-season results have been disappointing, failing to win any of their four fixtures and losing to the likes of FC United of Manchester and FC Halifax Town.

Tranmere Rovers form (friendlies):

W W W L

Rochdale form (friendlies):

L D D L

Team News

© Imago

Goalkeeper Harrison Male could make an immediate debut for Tranmere having signed earlier this week.

Lincoln City loanee Zane Okoro is pushing for a start in the final third, but the 19-year-old may have to bide his time behind more experienced players.

Will Jenkins will miss out for Rochdale after being stretchered off in the recent friendly against FC Halifax.

Harvey Gilmour is an option to replace the former South Shields midfielder in the engine room.

Forty-one-year-old forward Ian Henderson netted in the previous match to put himself into contention for a start down the middle of the attack.

Tranmere Rovers possible starting lineup:

Male; Senior, O'Connor, Turnbull, Smith, Slater, Finley, Davies, Whitaker, Ince, Ironside

Rochdale possible starting lineup:

Waller, East, Silcott-Duberry, Francis, Pettit, Edwards, Hannant, Moss, Gilmour, Sherring, Henderson

We say: Tranmere Rovers 2-1 Rochdale

At this stage of the season, games such as this one are difficult to predict, and there will remain an element of this being a pre-season fixture with a competitive edge. With the home side the established League Two outfit, we can only predict a hard-fought victory for Clarke's team.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.