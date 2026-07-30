Preview: Start vs Viking FK - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 30 Jul 2026 10:46 , Last updated: 30 Jul 2026 10:47

Viking FK travel to Start on Saturday looking for the win that could see the club return to the top of the Eliteserien table.

Meanwhile, despite a win in their most recent fixture, Start begin this contest sitting two points adrift at the bottom of the standings.

Match preview

As defending champions, Viking have impressed in setting the pace at times this season, but there was the inevitability of being rivalled by Bodo/Glimt.

A run of four successive wins for a team that reached the last 16 of the 2025-26 Champions League has left Viking sitting one point behind them with a game in hand.

Viking have looked far from convincing since returning from the recent break, initially restarting the season with a 1-0 defeat at Sarpsborg 08.

While back-to-back 2-1 victories represented a much-needed boost, being held to a 1-1 draw at 13th-placed Aalesund at the weekend has left Bjarte Lunde Aarsheim and Morten Jensen with much to ponder.

Six games have passed by since Viking kept a clean sheet, that shutout also coming versus opponents who had 10 men from the 42nd minute onwards.

Meanwhile, Start are on a high having come through their must-win encounter against 15th-placed Kristiansund with maximum points.

Start would have been five points adrift of safety, having played a game more than their rivals, had they suffered defeat.

Instead, a 91st-minute winner from Tom Strannegard earned a dramatic 2-1 triumph for Azar Karadas's side.

That effort also ended a three-match losing streak in which they conceded seven goals.

Nevertheless, when these teams met in the reverse fixture as recently as May 16, they went down by a 6-3 scoreline.

Start Norwegian Eliteserien form:

L W L L L W

Viking FK Norwegian Eliteserien form:

W W L W W D

Team News

© Iconsport / Kent Rasmussen, Gonzales Photo / Alamy

Barring any injury issues, Karadas will likely select the same Start XI that prevailed last time out.

However, there is doubt over captain Eirik Schutze, who was withdrawn at half time against Kristiansund. His replacement, Hakon Lorentzen, played a part in the winner.

Meanwhile, Viking could make changes, with Herman Haugen and Ruben Alte both options to come into the team. Sondre Bjorshol may drop out.

While Kristoffer Askildsen netted a free kick for his fifth goal of the season last time out, striker Peter Christiansen has netted just once in his last five outings.

That run has come since scoring a double in the nine-goal reverse fixture in May.

Start possible starting lineup:

Pryts; Reitan, Norheim, Husebo; Diallo, Segberg, Mvoue, Strannegard; Schutze; Ampofo, Cornelius

Viking FK possible starting lineup:

Belko; Bjorshol, Baertelsen, Stensness, Auklend; Bell; Fuglestad, Askildsen, Alte, Austbo; Christiansen

We say: Start 1-2 Viking FK

With Start having breathed new life into their campaign, they will back themselves to earn something from this contest. However, we cannot ignore the extra quality in the Viking ranks, leading us to predict a hard-fought victory for the visitors.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.