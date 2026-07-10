Preview: Sarpsborg 08 vs Viking FK - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 10 Jul 2026 11:25

Aiming to record three straight victories, Sarpsborg 08 welcome current pacesetters Viking FK to Sarpsborg Stadion for a Norwegian Eliteserien contest on Sunday evening.

S08 recorded a comeback success at the base of SK Brann last time out, whilst the Dark Blues extended their impressive winning run with a narrow triumph on the road over Kristiansund.

Match preview

After finishing either eighth (2021, 2022, 2023) or ninth (2024, 2025) in each of the past five Eliteserien campaigns, Sarpsborg 08 are on a mission to compete for a top-four finish and subsequent European qualification this time around.

That search for a continental ticket started poorly with just the single victory from their opening seven matches, however, S08 have improved massively since the beginning of May, managing three victories from their past four battles.

After collecting a highly-respectable nine points from their most recent quartet of top-flight contests, Even Sel's side have moved up to seventh spot in the Eliteserien standings, five points behind fourth-placed Lillestrom.

Sarpsborg's recent upturn in form has been built on back-to-back home wins over Fredrikstad and Molde, although S08 have been victorious in just three of their 12 home Eliteserien fixtures versus Viking over the years.

As well as the history books, the hosts will need to contend with a worrying defensive record if they wish to produce a shock result this weekend, with Sarpsborg failing to keep a clean sheet in their past 10 league matches.

© Imago

Following their first Norwegian top-flight title in 34 years last season, nine-time champions Viking remain the team to beat in the Eliteserien, dropping just three points across their opening 10 games of the 2026 campaign.

Since a narrow away loss at HamKam on the opening day of the term, the Dark Blues have strung together an imperious nine-match winning sequence, with Kristiansund the latest victims at Nordmore Stadion on May 24.

Setting up Henrik Falchener's goal last time out, Zlatko Tripic has now recorded a remarkable 13 assists in the first 10 matches of the season, meaning that he outstandingly clear of Tromso IL's Ruben Jenssen (five) in the division's playmaker charts.

On the hunt for their 10th consecutive triumph in the top flight, the reigning champions are sitting pretty at the very summit of the Eliteserien table, two points above second-placed Tromso, who have played three more matches.

Morten Jensen's troops are unbeaten in their last seven Eliteserien visits to Sarpsborg Stadion, however, the Dark Blues were defeated at the home of S08 in the Norwegian Cup semi-finals last summer.

Sarpsborg 08 Norwegian Eliteserien form:

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Viking FK Norwegian Eliteserien form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

After a promising goal return last season of four strikes from nine matches, Sarpsborg winger Frederik Carstensen is yet to feature this year because of an injury.

S08 are also light on options at centre-back, with Sigurd Rosted picking up an ankle problem at the end of April versus KFUM.

Joining his teammate in ankle-related agony, left winger Michael Opoku is expected to take to the pitch once again this month.

Part of the Norway squad looking to upset the established order at the top of international football, Viking defender Falchener is away at the World Cup.

The league-leading visitors also have a pair of injury-related absences in the form of Veton Berisha (knock) and Martin Roseth (knee).

Netting braces in two of his past three appearances before the break, Peter Christiansen should lead the line for the Dark Blues at Sarpsborg Stadion.

Sarpsborg 08 possible starting lineup:

N'Diaye; Niyukuri, Utvik, Koch, Hiim; Halvorsen, Christiansen, Nibe; Sorli, Williams, Karlsbakk

Viking FK possible starting lineup:

Belko; Heggheim, Bertelsen, Bjorshol, Auklend; Moi, Austbo, Visted, Kvia-Egeskog, Tripic; Christiansen

We say: Sarpsborg 08 0-2 Viking FK

Unbeaten in the Eliteserien at Sarpsborg Stadion since April 2017, in-form Viking will be mightily confident of recording a positive result this weekend.

Sarpsborg will be hopeful that the summer break has kicked the Dark Blues out of their groove, however, an away victory appears likely.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.