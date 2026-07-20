Preview: Lillestrom vs Viking FK - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sam Varley | 20 Jul 2026 22:43 , Last updated: 20 Jul 2026 22:44

Lillestrom will welcome Viking FK to the Arasen Stadion on Wednesday for an important game at the top end of the Norwegian Eliteserien table.

The visitors currently sit second and just a point off top spot with three games in hand, while their hosts are five points worse off in fourth spot on the back of consecutive victories.

Match preview

Lillestrom return to action on Wednesday in search of a third straight victory to continue a perfect run since the Norwegian Eliteserien's summer break.

After winning Norway's second tier in style last season, going unbeaten and finishing 30 points clear of second spot, they headed into the break in May with 19 points on the board from their first 11 outings, having seen a strong start halted by consecutive defeats.

That break has seemed to provide a good reset for the Kanarifugla, though, having managed back-to-back wins on their return in July, firstly prevailing in a 2-0 triumph away at Fredrikstad.

Hans Erik Odegaard's side then hosted KFUM Oslo on Saturday and fell behind early on, only to instantly equalise through Gustav Nyheim and snatch all three points thanks to Felix Va's 85th-minute goal in a 2-1 win, leaving them fourth on 25 points from 13 games with only Bodo/Glimt having conceded fewer than the 12 goals they have allowed.

Now trailing third-placed Bodo/Glimt by four points, Wednesday's visitors by five and leaders Tromso by six with two games in hand on the top side, Lillestrom will look to continue their winning streak on Wednesday and continue their charge towards top spot.

That is no easy task, though, as the visitors arrive with Tromso firmly in their sights after an eye-catching start to the campaign in their title defence.

After winning the Eliteserien title for the ninth time in their history and the first time in 34 years in 2025, Viking FK have picked up where they left off, losing their first game and winning the following nine heading into the break.

That hot streak would come to an end on their return to action, suffering a 1-0 defeat at Sarpsborg 08, but they were able to quickly bounce back to winning ways on Saturday.

De Morkebla hosted Sandefjord and managed a 2-1 victory, having gone ahead through Zlatko Tripic and been pegged back before retaking the lead 11 minutes from time through Edvin Austbo.

Now sat second on 30 points from 12 outings, just one point behind leaders Tromso having played three games fewer with a joint-league-high tally of 31 goals scored and just 12 conceded, Viking FK will bid to make it consecutive wins and ignite another streak with a chance to climb to the summit in their defence.

Lillestrom Norwegian Eliteserien form:

L W L L W W

Lillestrom form (all competitions):

L L L W W W

Viking FK Norwegian Eliteserien form:

W W W W L W

Viking FK form (all competitions):

W W W D L W

Team News

Lillestrom remain without midfielder Eric Kitolano, who has been sidelined by a long-term injury since April, while Linus Alperud and Camil Jebara also missed the weekend's game and are unlikely to be deemed fit to feature on Wednesday.

Hans Erik Odegaard may field an unchanged starting XI from the win over KFUM Oslo last time out, although Fredrik Gulbrandsen will hope to earn a first start up front, having made his debut off the bench at the weekend and recorded an assist following his switch from Molde.

Felix Va remains a danger man on on the wing, having recorded five goals and five assists in 16 appearances across league and cup games this term.

Viking FK are without defender Martin Roseth, who is yet to feature this season, while Veton Berisha is also ruled out.

Winger Zlatko Tripic has been their star again so far this term, notching up four goals and 13 assists in 12 league games to make it 38 goals and 55 assists in 94 Eliteserien matches since the start of the 2022 season.

Edvin Austbo will compete for an attacking spot having scored off the bench at the weekend, while Peter Christiansen should continue to lead the line with six league goals to his name so far this season.

Lillestrom possible starting lineup:

Dahlberg; Ottesen, Gabrielsen, Jenssen, Elkaer; Karlsbakk, Ibrahimaj; Paintsil, Nyheim, Va; Olsen

Viking FK possible starting lineup:

Belko; Hegghein, Stensness, Baertelsen, Haugen; Moi; Fuglestad, Askildsen, Austbo, Tripic; Christiansen

We say: Lillestrom 2-2 Viking FK

Viking were quickly able to bounce back from a rare setback last time out and will bid to kickstart another winning streak like the nine they enjoyed before the break, but they face one of their tougher tests so far away at Lillestrom.

While the two teams have been two of the best defensively in the Eliteserien this season, they do both boast plenty of attacking quality, and we anticipate a first draw of the season for the defending champions.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.