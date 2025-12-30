Preview: Harrogate Town vs Tranmere Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 30 Dec 2025 23:58

Harrogate Town's desperate quest for League Two survival continues on Thursday, when they welcome Tranmere Rovers to Exercise Stadium.

Locked last in 24th place, Harrogate's points total of 17 is 12 fewer than the visitors, who come into the clash in 17th place having lost 3-1 against Barrow on Monday.

Match preview

The hosts occupy one of two relegation spots, but they are only one point from 21st-placed Bristol Rovers, and just two points separate them from 20th-placed Crawley Town.

Harrogate's 1-0 defeat against Accrington Stanley on Monday was concerning given they went into the second half trailing, but their first attempt after the interval came in the 90th minute.

The Sulphurites are winless in their past 13 league fixtures, succumbing to defeat in 10 of those contests, including their last three.

Head coach Simon Weaver will be hoping for improvements in the final third considering his side have scored just once in their four most recent outings, though it should be noted that their tally of 37 goals conceded is the joint second best figure in the bottom eight.

Exercise Stadium has not proven to be a safe haven for the hosts given a loss on Thursday would extend their losing streak in the league at the ground to seven games.

Tranmere Rovers trailed 3-0 by the 32nd minute against Barrow, and while they enjoyed the bulk of the chances in the second half, they were aided by the fact their opponents were reduced to 10 men with 26 minutes still on the clock.

Boss Andy Crosby's team have scored once in each of their past four contests, whereas they had scored 10 goals in their previous five matches.

The visitors suffered a 3-2 loss when they faced their hosts in April, but they did win four and draw two of their prior six encounters with the home side.

Defeat on Thursday for Rovers would be their fourth in five League Two fixtures, though victory would be their second in three matches.

Tranmere have travelled well in recent weeks, winning four, drawing two and losing two of their last eight clashes on the road.

Harrogate Town League Two form:

D

L

D

L

L

L

Harrogate Town form (all competitions):

W

L

D

L

L

L

Tranmere Rovers League Two form:

W

W

L

L

W

L

Tranmere Rovers form (all competitions):

L

W

L

L

W

L

Team News

Harrogate will have to make a change at left wing-back considering Jacob Slater was sent off last time out, and his void may be filled by Josh Falkingham.

Jack Morris and Bryn Evans are possible inclusions in midfield, as are Warren Burrell, Anthony O'Connor and Kyle Jameson in the backline.

The hosts could ask Conor McAleny and Reece Smith to play in supportive roles behind number nine Tom Cursons.

Tranmere Rovers are likely to field a back three consisting of Cameron Norman, Nathan Smith and Jordan Turnbull.

Perhaps Sam Finley and Billy Blacker could start together in a double pivot behind striker Connor Jennings.

Harrogate Town possible starting lineup:

Belshaw; Burrell, O'Connor, Jameson; Asare, Morris, Evans, Falkingham; McAleny, Smith; Cursons

Tranmere Rovers possible starting lineup:

Murphy; Norman, Smith, Turnbull; Joseph, Finley, Blacker, Brough; Whitaker, Harris; Jennings

We say: Harrogate Town 0-1 Tranmere Rovers

It is difficult to see Harrogate taking any points on Thursday considering they have often suffered defeats and are winless in their last 13 League Two fixtures.

Given the hosts have also encountered difficulties at home, it would not be surprising if Tranmere Rovers emerged as victors at Exercise Stadium.

