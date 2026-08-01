Tottenham transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - August 1

By Ben Knapton | 01 Aug 2026 06:38

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Tottenham Hotspur transfer news blog on Saturday, August 1!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as head coach Roberto De Zerbi endeavours to steer Spurs away from the Premier League relegation zone during his first full season at the helm.

Today's Tottenham transfer headlines

Tottenham transfer news today: What's happening on August 1?

The top Spurs development on Friday was De Zerbi's public confirmation that Romero will in all likelihood leave the club this summer, the manager's comments removing the ambiguity that had surrounded the Argentina international's status throughout the window.

De Zerbi's remarks are understood to accelerate Inter Milan's 10-day negotiation timeline, with the Italian club's preferred fee of around £34m still below Spurs' opening position but the manager's statement suggesting the club's resistance to selling has softened considerably.

The Savinho deal is edging closer to confirmation, with the 22-year-old Brazilian understood to have agreed personally to the move and Manchester City believed to be in advanced discussions over a final fee in the region of £60m.

Savinho's arrival would allow De Zerbi to continue building his attacking unit, with Andreas Schjelderup of Benfica and Paris Saint-Germain's Ibrahim Mbaye still said to be under consideration as additional options despite competition for both players from multiple Premier League clubs.

Spurs have also been linked with a surprise move for Barcelona World Cup winner Ferran Torres, and an update dropped on the Spaniard's future on Friday too.

The Lucas Bergvall situation remains unresolved, with the 20-year-old's desire to leave unchanged but no new bid having matched the price Spurs are reportedly demanding after rejecting Newcastle United's £46m offer.

Guglielmo Vicario's position is thought to be increasingly untenable given his continued absence from first-team training, with a conclusion to that particular subplot expected in the coming days.

On the pitch, Spurs face Chelsea in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, with De Zerbi able to assess his new signings including Sandro Tonali and Jan Paul van Hecke in a high-quality pre-season test ahead of the opening Premier League weekend.