Man United transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - August 1

By Ben Knapton | 01 Aug 2026 06:30 , Last updated: 01 Aug 2026 06:30

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Manchester United transfer news blog on Saturday, August 1!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at Old Trafford, as head coach Michael Carrick strengthens his Red Devils squad ahead of their highly-anticipated return to the Champions League.

Today's Man United transfer headlines

Man United transfer news today: What's happening on August 1?

The Sports Mole podcast explored the view that Manchester United are on the verge of a breakthrough in their pursuit of Aurelien Tchouameni, with the logic built around a direct chain of events: Rodri's expected move to Real Madrid will force one of the Bernabeu's senior midfielders out, and Tchouameni is considered the most likely to be made available given that Eduardo Camavinga and others are keener to stay.

Tchouameni is described in the piece as United's genuine number one midfield priority this summer, with United believed to have been in a holding pattern waiting for Real Madrid's situation to clarify rather than actively pursuing other options.

An offer of around £70m is reportedly the figure that would make Real Madrid consider allowing Tchouameni to leave, a fee significantly more attainable than the asking prices being discussed for other midfield targets earlier in the window.

A surprise attacking development also emerged on July 31, with a forward who registered 32 goals and assists last season reportedly reconsidering his position due to interest from United, a story that represents a potential U-turn having initially appeared unavailable for a summer move.

The Marcus Rashford and Roma situation continues in the background, with an exchange involving Manu Kone still a theoretical possibility and Rashford said to be close to returning from the US for pre-season ahead of a resolution to his long-running future.

Dusan Vlahovic remains available as a no-fee option to cover the striker positions, with interest from Serie A clubs also continuing to complicate that pursuit, but the ex-Juventus man is apparently waiting for Barcelona to make their move.