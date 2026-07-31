Man United vs. Atletico Madrid: Youri Tielemans, Amad Diallo, Senne Lammens decisions made for glamour friendly

By Matt Law | 31 Jul 2026 16:08 , Last updated: 31 Jul 2026 16:11

Amad Diallo and Altay Bayindir have returned to the Manchester United squad for Saturday's pre-season clash with Atletico Madrid at the Strawberry Arena in Sweden.

The duo were involved in the 2026 World Cup; Amad for Ivory Coast and Bayindir for Turkey, although the latter did not actually take to the field at the tournament.

Bayindir is expected to leave Man United before the summer transfer window closes for business, but the Turkey international has returned to the squad.

Belgium duo Senne Lammens and Youri Tielemans are also now in training with the Red Devils, although this match has come too soon for the duo.

© Imago / Action Plus

No Lammens, Tielemans for Man United against Atletico

There is also still no Benjamin Sesko, with the striker managing the shin injury that forced him to miss the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Sesko has not yet featured in pre-season, but it is expected that he will be back on the field for the friendly against Paris Saint-Germain next weekend.

Lisandro Martinez (Argentina), Matheus Cunha (Brazil), Diogo Dalot (Portugal), Bruno Fernandes (Portugal), Kobbie Mainoo (England), Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco) and Marcus Rashford (England) are still absent due to their involvement in the 2026 World Cup.

New signing Karl Darlow, meanwhile, is still recovering from a procedure that he had at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Amad, Bayindir return to Man United squad

Harry Amass is included despite claims that he could be leaving Man United in the near future, while Joshua Zirkzee continues in the squad amid the speculation surrounding the Dutchman.

JJ Gabriel was in the squad against Rosenborg last time out but did not feature; the 15-year-old will hope to make his senior debut for the Red Devils here.

Shea Lacey scored an excellent goal against Rosenborg last time out and could retain his spot in the starting XI against Diego Simeone's side.

However, Chido Obi, Toby Collyer, Dan Gore and Jacob Devaney have not been included in the travelling party.

Full Man United squad vs. Atletico

Goalkeepers: Altay Bayindir, Tom Heaton, Dermot Mee, Radek Vitek.

Defenders: Harry Amass, Dan Armer, Patrick Dorgu, Ayden Heaven, Jaydan Kamason, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro

Midfielders: Jack Fletcher, Tyler Fletcher, Mason Mount, Andrey Santos, Jim Thwaites

Forwards: Amad, JJ Gabriel, Shea Lacey, Bryan Mbeumo, Ethan Williams, Joshua Zirkzee