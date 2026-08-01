Man City transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - August 1

By Ben Knapton | 01 Aug 2026 06:22

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Manchester City transfer news blog on Saturday, August 1!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at the Etihad Stadium, where Pep Guardiola’s former protege Enzo Maresca readies his squad for his maiden Premier League campaign in the Sky Blues hotseat.

Today's Man City transfer headlines

Man City transfer news today: What's happening on August 1?

Enzo Maresca used a press conference on July 31 to confirm he has not yet held direct conversations with Rodri about the midfielder's future, describing the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner as a player every manager in the world would want and insisting he requires rest before any discussions can take place.

The remarks did nothing to dampen the wider speculation, with Real Madrid understood to be growing increasingly confident of completing a deal for the 30-year-old, whose contract expires in June 2027 and who is believed to want a move to the Spanish capital to play under Jose Mourinho.

City's limited negotiating leverage stems from the one year remaining on Rodri's deal, a situation that reportedly makes a fee in the region of £50m a realistic prospect for a player who would otherwise leave for nothing next summer.

City expect Rodri to be fit and available for the Community Shield against Arsenal on August 16, giving some clarity on the immediate pre-season picture even as the transfer situation remains unresolved.

The Savinho departure to Tottenham Hotspur is believed to be on the verge of completion, with a fee in the region of £60m close to being agreed and the 22-year-old understood to have committed personally to the switch.

Pedro Neto from Chelsea is said to remain Maresca's preferred solution to replacing Savinho's attacking output, with club-to-club discussions expected to follow once the Savinho sale is confirmed.

Negotiations with Lille for Ayyoub Bouaddi are understood to be ongoing with personal terms already in place, while the Rodri saga's most significant side effect on the wider transfer market is a potential Aurelien Tchouameni exit from Real Madrid that multiple clubs, not least Manchester United, are watching intently.

Further back, while James Trafford's sale to Leeds United has not yet been officially announced, Man City have identified a Ligue 1 goalkeeper as his potential successor.