Liverpool transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - August 1

By Ben Knapton | 01 Aug 2026 06:14

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Liverpool transfer news blog on Saturday, August 1!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at Anfield, as new head coach Andoni Iraola works to restore the 2024-25 Premier League champions to their former glories in the wake of Arne Slot and Mohamed Salah’s exits.

Today's Liverpool transfer headlines

Liverpool transfer news today: What's happening on August 1?

A major boost arrived in the Bradley Barcola saga on July 31, when a source familiar with the player's camp indicated that the winger's preference is to join Liverpool rather than Arsenal, directly contradicting speculation that had previously suggested the Pairs Saint-Germain forward had North London leanings.

The same report cast serious doubt on the widely cited £145m valuation, characterising the figure as a negotiating opening rather than PSG's genuine expectation, with Liverpool said to have no intention of paying anywhere near that amount.

A further update emerged in the small hours of August 1, still within the 24-hour window, in which an optimistic signal from those close to the situation suggested a PSG internal decision could allow Barcola to leave for a fee in the region of £100m.

If accurate, the revised figure would represent a significant softening of PSG's position and would bring the deal considerably closer to a range Liverpool are believed to be willing to explore.

Elsewhere, there was movement on both the defensive and midfield front, as Inter Milan are apparently prepared to raise their offer for Curtis Jones, recently at the centre of an on-field spat with Dominik Szoboszlai.

However, the Nerazzurri's new £30m proposal could still fall short of Liverpool's valuation, as the Merseyside giants are instead holding out for a £34m offer.

Amid Iraola's defensive concerns, Liverpool reportedly also made their first move for AC Milan centre-back Fikayo Tomori, as they look to beat Coventry City to the ex-Chelsea man.