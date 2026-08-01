Arsenal transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - August 1

By Ben Knapton | 01 Aug 2026 05:58

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Arsenal transfer news blog on Saturday, August 1!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at the Emirates Stadium, as head coach Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta prepare the Gunners for their Premier League title defence.

Today's Arsenal transfer headlines

Arsenal transfer news today: What's happening on August 1?

The Vinicius Junior saga moved into an exciting new phase shortly before midnight when reports surfaced suggesting Arsenal have agreed personal terms with the Real Madrid winger, with his agency reportedly set to present a significant offer to the Spanish club during contract talks scheduled for the end of the month.

The evening development followed a significant daytime story in which Real Madrid were said to have presented Vinicius with a final contract offer, indicating the club are not yet willing to accept they have lost the battle to retain him.

Should those internal talks break down, Arsenal are understood to be positioned to proceed with a pursuit that would constitute the largest transfer fee in British football history.

Progress in the Bruno Guimaraes situation was also reported on July 31, with Arsenal's most recent bid of £70m believed to fall short of Newcastle's valuation, though there is a growing sense that a deal worth over £80m will eventually be struck following Eddie Howe's resignation.

An asking price of more than £30m has reportedly been set for Ethan Nwaneri, the England Under-21 international who spent last season on loan at Marseille and has attracted interest from clubs across the Premier League, Serie A and Bundesliga.

A Nwaneri sale is thought to be part of Arsenal's thinking as a means of generating funds to support the double pursuit of Guimaraes and Vinicius, with the winger reportedly offered to a Premier League club and also said to be on the radar of Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Everton.

A separate legal complication involving Barcelona's pursuit of Julian Alvarez was also reported on July 31, with the precise implications for any competing clubs not yet fully clear.