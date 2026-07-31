Fulham transfer news: Cottagers 'offered' chance to sign £50m-rated Arsenal youngster

By Ben Sully | 01 Aug 2026 00:28

Fulham have reportedly been offered the opportunity to sign Arsenal attacker Ethan Nwaneri.

The 19-year-old is back at Arsenal after spending the second half of last season on loan at Marseille.

Nwaneri experienced a difficult time in France, where he started just three of his nine Ligue 1 appearances and did not feature in the final four games of the season.

Arsenal could now look to offload their academy product despite the fact he only signed a new deal last summer until June 2026.

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Nwaneri offered to Fulham

The Gunners view Nwaneri as someone who could command a significant fee, which would be useful as they eye potential big-money deals for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior.

According to The Times, the Arsenal attacker has been offered to fellow London club Fulham.

The report claims that Nwaneri is also attracting interest from German side Borussia Dortmund and Italian club AC Milan.

Everton are also believed to be in the mix for his signature, so Fulham would need to fend off plenty of competition if they decide to pursue a move.

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What is Arsenal's Nwaneri asking price?

The Times report states that Arsenal could demand £50m for Nwaneri, seemingly taking into account his potential and lengthy contract rather than a difficult 2025-26 campaign.

There is a possibility that the Gunners could accept offers below that price if it becomes clear that a £50m price tag would deter Nwaneri's suitors.

For Fulham, Nwaneri's ability to play as an attacking midfielder and a winger could be useful for Alvaro Arbeloa.

The Cottagers seem in particular need of a new wide man after Harry Wilson left upon the end of his contract and Samuel Chukwueze departed following the completion of his loan deal.