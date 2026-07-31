Preview: Molde vs Sarpsborg 08 - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 31 Jul 2026 23:46

Sarpsborg 08 will look to extend their five-game unbeaten league run when they head to the Aker Stadion for Sunday's clash with Molde.

They head into the contest in sixth position in the Eliteserien, two points adrift of their fifth-placed hosts.

Match preview

Molde are sitting two points adrift of the European qualification spots after winning seven, drawing two and losing five of their 14 league games.

Sindre Tjelmeland's side made a sluggish return from the World Cup break, drawing 2-2 with Aalesund before falling to a narrow 2-1 defeat to Brann.

Molde eventually returned to winning ways in Sunday's away clash against KFUM Oslo, which saw Martin Linnes and Samukelo Kabini score late in a 4-2 victory.

After ending a three-game winless away league run, MFK will return to the familiar surroundings of the Aker Stadion, where they have won four of their last five competitive home outings.

Molde will hope home advantage can help them claim their first league win over Sarpsborg since recording a 3-1 success in November 2023.

The first goal could prove crucial to those hopes, considering they have won all six Elitserien games where they have netted the opening goal.

© Imago / NTB

After going into the World Cup break on the back of consecutive victories, Sarpsborg have picked up from where they left off to take seven points from three matches.

Even Sel's side recorded clean sheets in each of those three games, starting with a 1-0 victory over Viking before playing out a goalless affair with Kristiansund.

Andreas Nibe then scored the decisive goal in last Sunday's 1-0 win over HamKam, representing a fourth consecutive win at the Sarpsborg Stadion.

They have struggled to produce similar results on their travels, having won just one of their previous six away games in the Elitserien, although they have at least managed to avoid defeat in their last two road trips (W1, D1).

The visitors can certainly take confidence from the fact they have won each of their last three games against Molde, including a 2-1 victory in May's reverse fixture.

In fact, they have avoided defeat in each of their last five head-to-head meetings, scoring at least two goals in four of those encounters.

Molde Norwegian Eliteserien form:

W L W D L W

Sarpsborg 08 Norwegian Eliteserien form:

L W W W D W

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Vebjorn Hoff is set to miss out after being forced off in the first half of Molde's most recent home game against Brann.

The midfielder is joined on the sidelines by Fredrik Kristensen Dahl, Mats Daehli, Mads Kikkenborg and Halldor Stenevik.

Right-back Linnes is pushing for a starting berth, which could see Mathias Lovik drop down to the bench for Sunday's fixture.

As for the visitors, they will be unable to call upon the injured trio of Peter Reinhardsen, Sigurd Rosted and Frederik Carstensen.

Defender Bjorn Utvik will serve a one-match ban after picking up his fourth yellow card of the Eliteserien season in the narrow win over HamKam.

Utvik's suspension could open the door for Marius Lode to make his first Sarpsborg start following his recent arrival on a free transfer.

Molde possible starting lineup:

Posiadala; Linnes, Hannes, Risa, Kabini; Breivik, Daga; Hestad, Granaas, Spiten-Nysaeter; Abdullai

Sarpsborg 08 possible starting lineup:

Oy; Niyukuri, Lode, Odegaard, Hiim; Sorli, Sher, Christiansen, Nibe; Halvorsen, Karlsbakk

We say: Molde 1-1 Sarpsborg 08

We think Sunday's contest will be a close-fought affair, given the fact that Molde and Sarpsborg are separated by just two points.

Sarpsborg will be frustrated by their lack of wins on the road, and while we do not see them prevailing at the Aker Stadion, their strong recent head-to-head record suggests they should fancy their chances of avoiding defeat.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.