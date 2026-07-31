Inter Miami boss issues latest update on Lionel Messi's return ahead of Columbus Crew clash

By Ben Sully | 31 Jul 2026 23:19

Inter Miami boss Guillermo Hoyos has stopped short of offering a potential date for Lionel Messi's return to action ahead of Saturday's MLS clash with Columbus Crew.

Messi has had a short time off after playing a key role in Argentina's run to the World Cup final, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in eight appearances in the 2026 tournament.

Argentina's World Cup defence ultimately ended in disappointment as they fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Spain in the final on July 19.

Messi and his Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul have since missed Inter Miami's two outings since the resumption of the MLS season.

In the duo's absence, the Herons recorded a 3-2 home win over Chicago Fire and a 1-0 away win over Montreal.

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Hoyos coy on Messi return date

Messi and De Paul have returned to training ahead of Saturday's home meeting with Columbus Crew, which represents Inter Miami's final MLS outing before the focus turns to the Leagues Cup.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Hoyos was unable to clarify whether Messi and De Paul will feature in Saturday's fixture at Nu Stadium.

“We’ve started talking, They just got back, so we haven’t really had the opportunity to sit down and have a proper conversation yet," Hoyos told reporters.

"But we’re very happy to have them back at the club. It makes me happy to see them here.

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Hoyos provides Berterame injury update

Inter Miami will definitely be without striker Berterame, who was taken away in an ambulance after suffering a nasty head injury in last Saturday's win over Montreal.

Hoyos has revealed the positive news that Berterame is making good progress in his recovery.

“He’s doing very well. He’s still going through the medical process, but he’s doing well," Hoyos said.

We’re all very happy about that. Honestly, it gave us quite a scare. We were really worried, but thankfully everything is going very well.”

Inter Miami could also be without Tadeo Allende and David Ayala due to injury, while Ian Fray and Telasco Segovia are suspended for an accumulation of yellow cards.