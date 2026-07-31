Preview: FC Midtjylland vs AC Horsens - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 31 Jul 2026 20:20

FC Midtjylland welcome newly promoted AC Horsens to MCH Arena on Sunday for the second round of the 2026-27 Danish Superliga season, with the hosts looking to lay down an early marker in their bid to reclaim the league title for the first time since the 2023-24 campaign.

The home side opened their league campaign with a 3-2 victory away to Sonderjyske, while Horsens marked their return to the Danish top flight with a 1-1 draw against Nordsjaelland after earning promotion following relegation at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Match preview

Midtjylland made a winning start to the new Superliga campaign by edging a five-goal thriller against Sonderjyske, leaving them second in the early standings on goal difference after the opening round.

The Boys of the Moor have finished as runners-up in each of the last two seasons, having last lifted the Danish Superliga title in 2023-24, and reclaiming the championship will be the primary objective during Mike Tullberg's first full season in charge.

Appointed in September 2025, Tullberg guided Midtjylland to Danish Cup success during his first campaign at the helm, and his side have won more than half of the matches under his leadership, momentum they will hope to carry into the new season.

However, the Herning outfit have already suffered disappointment in Europe after losing 3-0 on aggregate to Besiktas in the Europa League second qualifying round, a result that drops them into the Conference League third qualifying round, where they will face Bohemians.

Back on domestic duty, Midtjylland will be confident of maintaining their positive start when they host Horsens, a side they are unbeaten against in their last six meetings, winning four of those encounters.

Horsens, meanwhile, returned to the Superliga after securing promotion through the 1. Division promotion group, sealing their place in the top flight with a 1-0 victory over Kolding IF in May.

Adrian Justinussen played a pivotal role in that promotion campaign as the club's leading scorer, and the Faroe Islands international has already opened his Superliga account after converting a penalty in last weekend's 1-1 draw with Nordsjaelland.

Niki Zimling, appointed head coach in April in his first senior managerial role, will be focused on ensuring Horsens retain their top-flight status, and difficult away trips such as Sunday's visit to MCH Arena will provide an early indication of how competitive they can be.

This will be Horsens' first Superliga visit to MCH Arena since their relegation in 2023, and Zimling will take encouragement from his side's defensive display against Nordsjaelland, having restricted a top-half opponent to a single goal in their opening fixture.

FC Midtjylland Danish Superliga form:

FC Midtjylland form (all competitions):

L

W

L

AC Horsens Danish Superliga form:

Team News

© Imago

Midtjylland remain without Ousmane Diao, Mikel Gogorza and Junior Brumado, who are all continuing their recoveries from injury.

The hosts could continue with Cho Gue-sung and Franculino Dju leading the attack, while former Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing is expected to retain his place in midfield after registering an assist on the opening weekend.

Horsens have no fresh injury concerns following their draw with Nordsjaelland, leaving Justinussen in line to spearhead the attack once again after scoring on the opening weekend.

Julius Madsen is expected to continue as the visitors' chief creative influence in midfield, while Kristian Kirkegaard and Yamirou Ouorou should provide the width.

Meanwhile, Ole Kolskogen and Mikkel Kupijbida are set to continue their partnership in central defence.

FC Midtjylland possible starting lineup:

Olafsson; Nissen, Erlic, Sorensen, Bak; Osorio, Billing, Bravo, Andreasen; Dju, Cho

AC Horsens possible starting lineup:

Delac; Palsson, Kolskogen, Kupijbida, Saine; Herdonsson, Lusavec; Kirkegaard, Madsen, Ouorou; Justinussen

We say: FC Midtjylland 3-1 AC Horsens

Midtjylland possess greater quality across the pitch and should have enough firepower to overcome a spirited Horsens side that showed encouraging signs in their opening fixture.

Although the visitors are capable of making life difficult, the hosts' attacking quality and impressive recent record in this fixture should see them claim another three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.