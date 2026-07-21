Preview: Besiktas vs FC Midtjylland - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 21 Jul 2026 11:34 , Last updated: 21 Jul 2026 11:39

With a new man in charge, Besiktas begin their 2026-27 season on Thursday evening, when they welcome FC Midtjylland to Istanbul for the first leg of a crucial Europa League qualifier.

Both entering in the second round, the pair are three steps away from a place in the league phase, which the Danish side impressively progressed through last season.

Match preview

In addition to another early exit from Europe, Besiktas finished a distant fourth in the Turkish Super Lig last term, as city rivals Galatasaray and Fenerbahce again fought it out for the title.

Sergen Yalcin then stepped aside for Vincenzo Italiano, who has previously led both Bologna and Fiorentina to the latter rounds of European competitions, so expectations have been raised.

It has been five years since Besiktas were crowned domestic champions and three since they last reached a UEFA group stage, and it is hoped Italiano's nous can restore their status.

The Istanbul club's new coach has already brought in proven performers such as German goalkeeper Alexander Nubel and ex-Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard, though the latter will not be available on Thursday.

While Trossard recovers from his exertions with Belgium at the World Cup, Besiktas have played five friendlies to prepare for their Europa League opener.

However, they only won two - against relative minnows Gyirmot and SV Mattersburg - losing to Spartak Trnava and Widzew Lodz before drawing 1-1 with Dynamo Malzenice.

© Iconsport / Lasse Lagoni, Gonzales Photo / Alamy

Meanwhile, Midtjylland have been busy warming up with a more promising run of four wins from five; most recently, they thumped Cardiff City 6-0 before beating Odense 4-1.

Four-time Danish champions despite only being formed in 1999, the Jutland club have also built a strong reputation in Europe, and they enjoyed a fine Europa League campaign last season.

Highlights included victories over Celtic, Nottingham Forest and Dinamo Zagreb, as Mike Tullberg's men finished third in the league phase before being cruelly knocked out by Forest in the last 16.

That penalty-shootout loss did not derail their season, as the Wolves went on to defeat Copenhagen 1-0 in the Danish Cup final after finishing second to surprise champions Aarhus in the Superliga.

As a reward, Tullberg's side have the chance to meet either Tromso or Hradec Kralove in round three of Europa League qualifying - but they must first beat Besiktas to get there.

Besiktas pre-season form:

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FC Midtjylland pre-season form:

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / BSR Agency

While rumoured target Mohamed Salah has yet to sign on the dotted line, Besiktas can call upon new arrivals Nubel, Kassoum Outtara, Salih Ozcan and Ilhan Fakili, all of whom have been named in their UEFA squad.

However, Trossard is still on post-World Cup leave and German defender Felix Uduokhai must serve a suspension.

Playmaker and captain Orkun Kokcu should join Wilfred Ndidi in midfield, but it remains to be seen who starts up front.

South Korea striker Oh Hyeon-gyu will compete with returning youngster Semih Kilicsoy, who had a mixed season on loan with Serie A strugglers Cagliari.

Meanwhile, Midtjylland's attack could feature Arsenal target Dario Osorio and Guinea-Bissau international Franculino Dju, despite several suitors apparently chasing their signatures.

The latter has scored 55 goals in 107 appearances for the club - plus one in both of their last two friendlies - and is back at full fitness after suffering a knee injury late last season.

New signings Rasmus Kristensen and Friday Etim may also start, but Brazilian wing-back Paulinho has left for Botafogo and captain Mads Bech Sorensen is a doubt due to injury.

Besiktas possible starting lineup:

Nubel; Bulut, Djalo, Agbadou, Yilmaz; Ndidi, Ozcan; Cerny, Kokcu, Fakili; Kilicsoy

FC Midtjylland possible starting lineup:

Olafsson; Lee, Diao, Kristensen; Osorio, Billing, Bravo, Byskov; Castillo, Franculino; Etim

We say: Besiktas 2-2 FC Midtjylland

While naturally stronger at home, Midtjylland are now experienced travellers around Europe and hold no fears after last term's continental campaign.

So, having also racked up goal after goal in pre-season, the Wolves can claim a valuable away draw against a Besiktas side still finding their feet under new management.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.