Cape Verde blow Norway away to win World Cup 2026 Biggest Overachiever in Readers' Awards

By Ben Knapton | 21 Jul 2026 14:00

World Cup 2026 fan favourites Cape Verde have unsurprisingly been named the biggest overachievers of the tournament in the Sports Mole Readers' Awards.

The Blue Sharks - the second-smallest nation to ever compete at the World Cup alongside fellow debutants Curacao - stunned the planet in North America by qualifying for the knockout rounds with an unbeaten group-stage record.

Cape Verde held eventual winners Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia to draws to finish second in Group H, earning a last-32 tie with 2022 champions Argentina in the process, and Bubista's men gave Lionel Messi and co a monumental scare.

The Group H runners-up came from behind twice against La Albiceleste, who ultimately needed an own goal from Diney to progress to the last 16 with a 3-2 win and break the hearts of Cape Verdean and neutral fans everywhere.

Nevertheless, the Blue Sharks were comfortable winners in the vote for the biggest overachievers with a 68% share, while Norway - who shocked Brazil to make the quarter-finals on their first World Cup appearance since 1998 - were a distant second with 27%.

Switzerland took 3% of the vote after reaching the last eight for the first time in 72 years, while Germany's conquerors Paraguay completed the quartet with 2% of the share.