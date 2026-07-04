From near-retirement to hero: Lisandro Martinez is reborn and saves Argentina at the World Cup

By Alexis Pereira | 04 Jul 2026 03:10

Perhaps no name better symbolises Argentina's dramatic victory over Cape Verde than Lisandro Martinez. On a night that demanded far more from the reigning world champions than anyone could have anticipated, the centre-back was directly involved in two of the three goals in a 3-2 win.

Martinez showed character at the most demanding moments of the contest and reinforced a perception that has followed the Argentine side for years: regardless of club form, his place in the Albiceleste is rarely questioned.

The performance carries even greater weight when placed in context. The defender arrived at the World Cup surrounded by external doubts — not through any lack of quality, but because of circumstances. Martinez made only 19 appearances for Manchester United in 2025-26, starting 14 of them. He dealt with injuries, lost his place in the team and arrived at the tournament well below full match sharpness.

Even so, within Argentina, there was almost no debate about his selection. The trust built over Lionel Scaloni's cycle spoke louder than any recent statistic. For many Argentinians, an undercooked Martinez was still more reliable than virtually any alternative available.

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Against Cape Verde, that conviction was justified on the pitch. His assist for Messi in the first half and the goal he scored in extra time made the number six one of the primary reasons Argentina avoided an elimination that would have gone down in footballing history for all the wrong reasons.

Injuries never diminished Martinez's standing in Argentina

The previous eighteen months were probably the most difficult of Lisandro Martinez's career. In February 2025, the defender ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee and was sidelined for approximately nine months. The recovery was long, painful and at certain moments raised doubts about whether he would even continue playing.

In an interview given to the Argentine Football Association earlier this year, Martinez admitted he had considered abandoning the sport during rehabilitation. Shortly afterwards, he described the hardest moment of that period.

'When I got injured, I fell into complete disarray. The pain was unbearable. That's enough — I don't want to suffer any more, I want to be well, I want to enjoy myself.' — Martinez.

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'After the first three weeks, I did not want to play any more. Afterwards, of course, you become more aware of things, you get more support, and that is what you need to avoid taking the easy road.' — Martinez.

Having recovered in late November, Martinez returned to Manchester United but continued to struggle to recapture consistency. In February of this year, a calf injury once again interrupted his progress and fuelled questions about his physical readiness for the World Cup.

Scaloni, however, never appeared to share those doubts. The manager knows the defender's qualities as well as anyone. Beyond his aggression in duels, Martinez possesses a quality rare among centre-backs: the ability to break lines with vertical passes, find forwards in behind and initiate attacking moves without relying solely on the holding midfielders.

It was no coincidence that it was precisely one of his precise forward passes that sent Messi through on goal for the opening strike.

Against Cape Verde, Martinez reminded everyone why he remains indispensable

Martinez's display against Cape Verde may have summed up perfectly what he means to this Argentine generation. Even without experiencing his best individual season, he was one of those who stepped forward when the match demanded personality most. Beyond the assist for Messi, he arrived unmarked in the box in extra time to restore Argentina's lead.

The numbers help explain Scaloni's confidence. Of Argentina's four matches at this World Cup, Martinez has started three. He did not arrive at the tournament as the undisputed first choice, particularly given the questions surrounding his match fitness, but he answered quickly on the pitch.

Some players' importance extends far beyond the form they are showing at club level. Martinez appears to belong to that category.

His season at Manchester United was far from ideal, marked by injuries and limited minutes. And yet, it took just four World Cup matches to remind everyone why so many Argentinians argued for his inclusion on the squad list even when his physical condition was a genuine concern.