Birmingham 2-2 Barcelona: Highlights, stats, man of the match as Egyptian teenager Hamza Abdelkarim hits brace in pre-season draw

By Matt Law | 31 Jul 2026 21:44 , Last updated: 31 Jul 2026 21:47

Hamza Abdelkarim stole the show with a brace as Barcelona drew 2-2 with Birmingham City in Friday night's pre-season friendly in England.

August Priske headed the Championship hosts into a 31st-minute lead, but Abdelkarim scored from the penalty spot to level the scores before the break; the 18-year-old then struck his second of the match on the hour to send the La Liga champions ahead.

Birmingham answered back through Jhon Solis shortly after, though, and the entertaining pre-season friendly at the home of the Blues ultimately finished all square.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / Sportimage

Birmingham deserve a lot of credit for what was a strong performance, and the Championship outfit can take plenty of encouragement from their final friendly of the summer.

However, the story of the match was the performance of Abdelkarim.

The teenager joined Barcelona on a permanent basis from Al Ahly earlier this summer after representing Barcelona Atletic on loan in the second half of last season.

The striker made four appearances for Egypt at the 2026 World Cup, and he is now being recognised at first-team level by Barcelona, scoring twice for Hansi Flick's side.

It remains to be seen whether Abdelkarim is kept in the senior set-up when the real business begins next month, but he made a huge impression in the clash in England.

Barcelona also handed a debut to new signing Karim Adeyemi.

BIRMINGHAM VS. BARCELONA HIGHLIGHTS

31st min: Birmingham 1-0 Barcelona (August Priske)

Birmingham make the breakthrough in the 31st minute of the match, and it is an excellent header from Priske, with the 22-year-old guiding a cross from Alexander Cochrane into the back of the net.

42nd min: Birmingham 1-1 Barcelona (Hamza Abdelkarim, pen)

Barcelona level the scores in the 42nd minute of the contest, with Abdelkarim registering from the penalty spot after the 18-year-old had been fouled by Christoph Klarer.

60th min: Birmingham 1-2 Barcelona (Hamza Abdelkarim)

Abdelkarim has his second of the match, converting from close range following a mistake from the Birmingham goalkeeper. What an evening for the teenager!

68th min: Birmingham 2-2 Barcelona (Jhon Solis)

All square once again! Birmingham make it 2-2 in the 68th minute of the fixture, as Solis registers from close range following a header from Klarer.

MAN OF THE MATCH - HAMZA ABDELKARIM

Hamza Abdelkarim x2 ⚽️⚽️???? pic.twitter.com/fjzLNnfp8i — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) July 31, 2026

What a performance from the 18-year-old.

The striker won the penalty that he scored in the first period and then added a second in the 60th minute, shortly before being brought off.

There will surely be a number of clubs asking Barcelona about a potential loan move next season if the Catalan outfit do not keep the teenager in the first team.

BIRMINGHAM VS. BARCELONA MATCH STATS

Possession: Birmingham 32%-68% Barcelona

Shots: Birmingham 8-13 Barcelona

Shots on target: Birmingham 4-6 Barcelona

Corners: Birmingham 3-5 Barcelona

Fouls: Birmingham 18-10 Barcelona

BEST STATS

Adeyemi makes his Barça debut! ?❤️ pic.twitter.com/Quhft1uCAD — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 31, 2026

?? Hamza Abdelkarim in the first half vs. Birmingham City:



• 1 goal

• Won a penalty

• 6 duels won

• 100% dribbles pic.twitter.com/hSFsYPKIZe — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) July 31, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Barcelona will continue their preparations for the 2026-27 campaign with a behind-closed-doors friendly against Preston North End on Monday.

Birmingham, meanwhile, have now completed their pre-season; the Blues will begin their new season away to Swansea City in the EFL Cup on August 8.