Saturday's Scottish Premiership predictions and previews including Aberdeen vs. Hearts

By Matt Law | 01 Aug 2026 00:05

Today's Scottish Premiership predictions include Aberdeen's clash with Hearts, and a fixture between Falkirk and St Mirren.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Falkirk will welcome St Mirren to the Falkirk Stadium on Saturday afternoon for a matchday one clash in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts finished sixth in the standings last season, while the visitors narrowly secured their survival with a victory in the relegation playoff final.

We say: Falkirk 1-2 St Mirren

Falkirk have experienced a challenging start to the term, while St Mirren have started strong and also boast a good recent record at the Falkirk Stadium, leading us to expect the away side to claim all three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Falkirk vs. St Mirren, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Eric McCowat, Alamy Live News

Aberdeen welcome Hearts to Pittodrie Stadium on Saturday evening for a matchday one clash in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts finished ninth in the league last season, while the visitors narrowly placed second after losing the title to Celtic on the final day of the campaign.

We say: Aberdeen 2-1 Hearts

Aberdeen have enjoyed a significantly stronger start to the season and also boast a formidable record against Hearts at Pittodrie, leading us to expect the hosts to win here.

> Click here to read our full preview for Aberdeen vs. Hearts, including team news and predicted lineups