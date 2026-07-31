Preview: Waterford United vs Shelbourne - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 31 Jul 2026 23:59

Relegation-threatened Waterford will welcome European hopefuls Shelbourne to their Regional Sports Centre on Sunday, fighting to keep their Irish Premier Division survival hopes alive.

The Blues could make it six games unbeaten, while the Reds are looking to build on their European success this weekend.

Match preview

Graham Coughlan has revitalised Waterford since taking the reins back in May, lifting the club off the foot of the table against the odds.

Last time out, the Blues followed up their 2-1 FAI Cup win over Cobh Ramblers with a 0-0 draw at Galway United in the league.

That stalemate marked five games without defeat for Coughlan's side, a stretch that features three wins and two draws.

With that in mind, Waterford represent a significantly tougher opponent for Shelbourne than their position in the Premier Division (ninth with 22 points) suggests.

However, for all the Blues' improvements, they are currently five points behind eighth-placed Drogheda United, and will be desperate to reduce the deficit to guaranteed safety.

Even more concerning is that the hosts are level on points with bottom-of-the-table Sligo Rovers, but having lost just one of their last nine home clashes - and winning three of their most recent five - Coughlan's men will be confident of maintaining their distance from automatic relegation.

© Iconsport / Seb Daly, Sportsfile

Meanwhile, Shelbourne come into Sunday's showdown in mixed form, but will be buoyed by reaching the third round of Conference League qualifying earlier this week.

Manager John Russell, who left Sligo to replace the sacked Joey O'Brien, was appointed on July 13, with one eye on the Reds' qualifier against Nomme Kalju.

The 41-year-old kicked off his tenure with a penalty-shootout loss against Kerry in the FAI Cup on July 17, but bounced back by thrashing Kalju 5-2 in the first leg of their tie six days later.

Shels may have been beaten 2-1 in the second leg on Thursday, but it was enough to see them through and set up a date with Ajax at the Johan Cruyff Arena on August 6.

Turning their attention back to the Premier Division, the capital club sit fifth, where their tally of 34 points has them nine behind third-placed Bohemians.

Russell's side have just 12 games to make up the difference to the European spots, but they have played one match fewer than Bohs, and victory on Sunday could put more pressure on their rivals.

That being said, Shelbourne have failed to win any of their last five away outings, and after seeing the new boss lose both of his so far, fans will have their doubts.

Waterford United League of Ireland Premier form:

W

L

W

W

D

D

Waterford United form (all competitions):

D

D

D

D

D

D

Shelbourne League of Ireland Premier form:

D

W

D

L

D

W

Shelbourne form (all competitions):

D

W

D

L

W

L

Team News

© Iconsport / Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Waterford will be without left-back Finlay Armstrong once again, as he works his way to full fitness following a muscle injury, though Benny Couto should be on hand to start at left-wing back on Sunday.

Jordan Houston is set to operate opposite from Couto on the right, flanking a defensive trio of Hayden Cann, John Mahon and Kevin Long.

As for Shelbourne, they are missing former Fleetwood Town striker Ademipo Odubeko, who has been sidelined since mid-June.

In his absence, expect to see Rodrigo Freitas lead the line on Sunday, supported in attack by Sean Moore and Daniel Kelly from out wide, as well as Alistair Coote from a number 10 role.

Waterford United possible starting lineup:

McMullan; Cann, Mahon, Long; Houston, Glenfield, Johnson, Couto; Noonan; Lonergan, Amond

Shelbourne possible starting lineup:

Speel; Mbeng, Casey, Barrett, Norris; Caffrey, Henry-Francis; Moore, Coote, Kelly; Freitas

We say: Waterford United 2-1 Shelbourne

Waterford may occupy the relegation playoff spot, but they are in strong form ahead of this weekend, and their home record suggests they could secure an impressive win.

By contrast, Shelbourne are fifth in the table, but after failing to win any of their last five away matches, they may walk away empty handed on Sunday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.