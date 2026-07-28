Preview: Nomme Kalju vs Shelbourne - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 28 Jul 2026 20:26

Shelbourne must avoid complacency at Nomme Kalju's Parnu Rannastaadion on Thursday if they are to advance into the Conference League's third qualifying round.

The League of Ireland visitors managed to win the first leg 5-2 on July 23, but given the unpredictable nature of continental football, Nomme Kalju cannot be completely disregarded.

Match preview

Nomme Kalju would almost certainly have been out of contention for the next round of qualifying had Enrique Esono not netted his second of the game in second-half stoppage time.

While a number of teams have managed to overturn three-goal deficits in Europe, the hosts have only once scored three goals in UEFA competitions - a 4-1 success over FK Trakai in 2016 - and they have never found the back of the net four times.

Having overseen his side's defeat in the first leg, Nikita Andreev's team are now winless in three matches, and the club have failed to achieve victory in six of their eight most recent UEFA contests.

Roosad Pantrid have also lost three, drawn two and triumphed in just two of their past seven home outings, and they only won those two games 1-0.

Nomme Kalju's record in front of goal at Parnu Rannastaadion must improve if they are to advance considering they have only once scored three or more goals in their last 13 matches in all competitions.

© Iconsport / Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Shelbourne started the first leg in perfect fashion, racing into a 3-0 lead by the 25th minute, and though they conceded just before half time, they restored their three-goal advantage two minutes after the restart.

Head coach John Russell will be delighted with his team's success given it represented their second victory in three games - he had overseen one win in his previous six in charge of the club - but it may be concerning that his side are winless in four away contests.

The Reds participated in the league phase of the Conference League in 2025-26, and they ended that competition with a record of two draws and four losses.

However, the visitors have now won four of their past five qualifying rounds in UEFA competitions, and they managed to win their two most recent away qualifying matches.

Shelbourne have only lost one European fixture by a margin of at least four goals, and in seven Conference League qualifying games, they have been beaten by three goals on just one occasion.

Nomme Kalju Conference League form:

W

D

L

Nomme Kalju form (all competitions):

D

W

W

D

D

L

Shelbourne Conference League form:

W

Shelbourne form (all competitions):

D

L

D

W

L

W

Team News

© Iconsport / Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Nomme Kalju will certainly start forward Enrique Esono after he scored twice in the first leg, and perhaps he will be partnered by Mihhail Orlov.

Modou Tambedou and Alexander Musolitin will have to quickly get the ball from midfield into the forward line, while centre-backs Maksim Podholjuzin and Roko Vukusic must be prepared to defend large spaces if the game becomes stretched.

It would be sensible for Shelbourne to reward the team that started the first leg with appearances on Thursday, so expect to see Rodrigo Freitas and Daniel Kelly feature together in attack, especially as Sean Boyd is suspended.

Jack Henry-Francis and Evan Caffrey were afforded starts in the middle of the pitch against Nomme Kalju in the reverse fixture, and there is no reason to doubt their inclusion this time around.

Goalkeeper Eddie Beach will need to be adequately protected by his backline, which will likely be led by Paddy Barrett and Kameron Ledwidge.

Nomme Kalju possible starting lineup:

Perk; Mashchenko, Podholjuzin, Vukusic, Nikolajev; Siht, Tambedou, Musolitin, Vastsuk; Orlov, Esono

Shelbourne possible starting lineup:

Beach; Mbeng, Barrett, Ledwidge, Norris; Moore, Caffrey, Henry-Francis, Coote; Freitas, Kelly

We say: Nomme Kalju 1-2 Shelbourne (Shelbourne win 7-3 on aggregate)

Given Shelbourne have such a comfortable lead, the only way Nomme Kalju can get back into the tie is by playing aggressively.

However, that may expose the hosts to counter-attacks, and if the visitors can make the most of those opportunities, then it would not be surprising if they won yet again.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.