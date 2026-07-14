Preview: Linfield vs Nomme Kalju - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 14 Jul 2026 23:13

Linfield look to overturn a one-goal deficit as they welcome Nomme Kalju to Windsor Park for the second leg of their 2026-27 Conference League first qualifying round tie on Thursday.

The Northern Irish outfit suffered a 1-0 defeat when the sides met in the first leg in Estonia last week, a result that also extended the Belfast club's poor run of form.

Match preview

Linfield's most recent realistic chance of reaching the proper stages of a major European competition came in 1995-96, when they entered the qualifying round of the now-defunct UEFA Cup Winners' Cup only to be eliminated 5-1 on aggregate by Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Blues, who finished fourth in the Northern Ireland Premiership in 2025-26, now have another opportunity to return to the European main stage, but they once again find themselves in a familiar position, looking to overturn a first-leg deficit after each of their last three Conference League qualifying exits followed defeats in the opening leg, including last season's elimination by Shelbourne.

Last week's defeat in Parnu saw Linfield show promise in attack, registering 10 shots with four on target - two more efforts on target than their opponents - but it was not enough for David Healy's men, who conceded Roko Vukusic's winner just two minutes into the second half.

The Blues followed that setback with a 2-0 friendly defeat to Aberdeen on Saturday, meaning they have now lost each of their last three matches in all competitions, having also suffered a 3-2 defeat to Kilmarnock in another pre-season friendly before their loss to Kalju.

In fact, the Belfast club's only victory in their last seven outings came in a 3-1 success over Dungannon in the European play-off final, which brought the curtain down on their 2025-26 season, with that result also representing Linfield’s only win in their last four competitive home matches (L3).

Last week's first-leg victory moved Kalju a step closer to reaching the Conference League second qualifying round for the second successive season after they were knocked out by St Patrick's Athletic in the second qualifying round last year following a first-leg defeat.

© Imago

That victory in Estonia also secured back-to-back wins for the Pink Panthers for the first time since May, following a 3-1 league success over Nomme United on July 3, a result that left Nikita Andreev's side third in the 2026 Meistriliiga table after 19 matches.

Kalju have now gone four matches unbeaten (W2, D2) and will hope that resilience counts in Belfast on Thursday, while the Estonian visitors can also take confidence from an away record that has seen them lose just two of their last 10 matches on the road (W7, D1).

Andreev will still be eager to improve his side's defensive consistency after they kept just their first clean sheet in seven matches in the first-leg victory over Linfield.

Meanwhile, the Pink Panthers' only two defeats during that spell came in games where they conceded multiple goals, meaning another disciplined defensive display could prove decisive.

Linfield Conference League form:

L

Linfield form (all competitions):

L

L

W

L

L

L

Nomme Kalju Conference League form:

W

Nomme Kalju form (all competitions):

D

L

D

D

W

W

Team News

© Imago

Healy rotated heavily for Saturday's friendly defeat to Aberdeen, though Kieran Offord's return to action has been encouraging, with the Scottish striker coming off the bench in the second half in last week's first leg against Kalju before being handed a start against Aberdeen, suggesting he is closing in on full fitness after the injury that kept him out until May.

Summer signing Dylan Wells also featured against the Dons and appears to be pushing for his first competitive start after coming off the bench in last week's first-leg defeat in Parnu.

Chris Shields is expected to return to midfield after being rested against Aberdeen, while Chris Johns should also reclaim his place between the posts.

Head coach Andreev made only limited changes between Kalju's recent league fixtures and the first leg, suggesting continuity could again be his preferred approach.

Mattias Mannilaan is not expected to return from injury until late August, meaning Tiago Baptista and Enrique Esono are likely to continue leading the attack, although Mihhail Orlov is another option in the forward line.

Captain Henri Perk is expected to retain his place in goal and should once again be shielded by the back four of Danylo Mashchenko

Linfield possible starting lineup:

Johns; McGee, Hall, Nolan, Leahy; McClean, Shields, Baird; Millar, Frizzell, Fitzpatrick

Nomme Kalju possible starting lineup:

Perk; Mashchenko, Podholjuzin, Vukusic, Nikolajev; Siht, Musolitin, Tambedou, Vastsuk; Lotar Eyang, Baptista.

We say: Linfield 3-1 Nomme Kalju (Linfield win 3-2 aggregate)

For all of Linfield's poor form heading into this second leg, there were encouraging signs in the first meeting, with the Blues arguably creating the better opportunities, as reflected by their superior number of attempts on target.

A sharper edge in front of goal could make all the difference this time around, and with home support behind them at Windsor Park, Linfield should have enough to overturn the deficit and progress to the next round.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.