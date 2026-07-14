France 0-2 Spain: Spanish masterclass makes Les Bleus look ordinary — full World Cup semi-final player ratings

By Alexis Pereira | 14 Jul 2026 23:07

Spain are the first finalists at the 2026 World Cup. In a commanding performance, De la Fuente's side beat France 2-0 on Tuesday in Dallas and booked their place in the showpiece match.

Their final opponent will be confirmed on Wednesday when England and Argentina clash in Atlanta. Here are the full player ratings from the semi-final.

France player ratings vs Spain

GOALKEEPER

Mike Maignan — 6/10

A largely composed display from the France goalkeeper. Confident on the ball, whether playing short or going long. Unfortunate with the two Spanish goals, which he could do nothing about. One costly mispass in the build-up to the penalty, however.

DEFENDERS

Jules Kounde — 5/10

A correct if unspectacular evening. Limited attacking influence but reliable in defence, keeping Alex Baena relatively quiet down his channel.

Dayot Upamecano — 6/10

Firm in duels and composed in possession for much of the match, but failed to anticipate Dani Olmo's run for the second goal. His output dropped noticeably after that.

William Saliba — 6/10

Forced off after 28 minutes with an injury, but had been solid throughout his time on the pitch — composed in his challenges and distribution. No fault in the defensive structure while he played.

Lucas Digne — 2/10

The worst player on the pitch. Poor timing on the ball, completely failed to track Yamal's run from behind and gave away the soft penalty that changed the match. Insecure defensively and offered virtually nothing going forward.

Spain are one step closer to glory ??#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 14, 2026

MIDFIELDERS

Aurelien Tchouameni — 5/10

A low-influence display. Did not make a decisive error but never provided the midfield fluency expected of him. Disappointed both with and without the ball.

Adrien Rabiot — 4/10

An erratic evening from Rabiot. Caught in possession repeatedly, he picked up a yellow card early and came close to a second before the interval. Willing throughout but made too many uncharacteristic mistakes.

FORWARDS

Ousmane Dembele — 4/10

Tried throughout but made too many errors. Lost the majority of his one-on-one duels and struggled to connect with France's other forwards. Well below the standard expected of a recent Ballon d'Or winner.

Michael Olise — 4/10

Occasionally careless, making simple errors that disrupted France's attacking rhythm. Nowhere near the level of his earlier tournament displays.

Bradley Barcola — 5/10

Kylian Mbappe — 5/10

Characteristically willing and never hid, but the collective struggled around him and he could not find a way to threaten the Spanish defensive structure. Not a single shot on target across the 90 minutes.

SUBSTITUTES

Maxence Lacroix — 5/10

Manu Kone — 4/10

Desire Doue — 4/10

Rayan Cherki — 4/10

Came on without increasing France's attacking threat. More aesthetics than purpose when in possession.

Theo Hernandez — 5/10

Spain player ratings vs France

GOALKEEPER

Unai Simon — 6/10

Not for the first time, he was fallible when playing out from the back — making more than one error that could have cost Spain dearly. Redeemed himself with a fine catch to intercept a long ball aimed at Mbappe late in the game.

DEFENDERS

Pedro Porro — 8/10

An outstanding performance from the Spanish right-back. Solid defensively — keeping both Barcola and Doue at bay in his channel — and heavily involved going forward. Scored a fine second goal, exchanging a one-two with Olmo before arriving unmarked in the box and finishing past Maignan.

Pau Cubarsi — 7/10

An excellent display from the young centre-back. Showed personality and composure in possession, tidy in his passing and dominant in his defensive duels.

Aymeric Laporte — 8/10

A commanding and meticulous performance from the Spanish defensive leader. Outstanding in his covering runs, sharp in his interceptions and calm on the ball. Accurate in his passing, shut down France's passing lanes and won the majority of his duels.

Marc Cucurella — 8/10

Energy, determination and relentless defensive work — all of it executed to a very high standard. Cucurella produced another display in line with the consistency he has shown throughout Spain's campaign.

MIDFIELDERS

Rodri — 8/10

Impeccable. Tireless in his pressing and his anticipation, and highly accurate in his distribution. He led and orchestrated the Spanish midfield throughout with complete authority.

Dani Olmo — 7/10

Delivered the excellent assist for Porro's second goal and was consistently intelligent in his positioning — shielding the ball effectively and constantly stretching the French defensive structure. One of Spain's key figures.

Fabian Ruiz — 8/10

Alongside Rodri, controlled and set the tempo of the midfield throughout. Accurate passing, well-judged interceptions and an excellent football brain on show throughout.

The first spot in the Final belongs to Spain ?#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/8umlGDZZ2y — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 14, 2026

FORWARDS

Lamine Yamal — 7/10

Did not produce as many of his trademark dribbles and driving runs as in previous matches, but was decisive in the key moment of the first half — accelerating beyond Digne to win the penalty that gave Spain the lead.

Alex Baena — 6/10

Mikel Oyarzabal — 7/10

Did everything asked of him effectively — pressed defenders, dropped to offer passing angles and set up team-mate combinations, then converted the penalty from Yamal's winning of the foul with a composed low finish.

SUBSTITUTES

Ferran Torres — 6/10

Mikel Merino — 6/10

Pedri — 6/10

Nico Williams — Not rated

Marcos Llorente — Not rated