Preview: Dundalk vs Waterford United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 24 Jun 2026 23:17

Hoping to climb into the Irish Premier Division's European places, Dundalk will welcome bottom-of-the-table Waterford United to Oriel Park on Friday.

The Lilywhites could make it five wins from six this week, while the Blues will be desperate to avoid back-to-back defeats.

Match preview

Ciaran Kilduff's Dundalk are enjoying an excellent campaign after earning promotion from the First Division as champions last season, and three points would give their ambitions a major boost.

The Lilywhites head into this clash in fine form, having come from behind to beat top-three rivals Bohemians 2-1 last Friday, courtesy of goals from Danny Mullen and Eoin Kenny either side of half time.

That victory marked a third on the bounce for Kilduff's team, and extended their undefeated run to five games - a stretch that goes back to a 1-0 triumph over Shamrock Rovers on May 15.

Winning last time out has Dundalk fourth, where their 35-point total puts the club just two behind third-placed Bohs in the race for Conference League football.

Additionally, two home wins during the Lilywhites' recent run has done much to allay any fears that fans may have had after seeing their side lose twice at Oriel Park in early May.

© Iconsport / James Holyoak, Alamy Live News

Meanwhile, Waterford have struggled in 2025 and are the favourites for relegation given they sit at the bottom of the pile with 15 games to play.

Former Newport County manager Graham Coughlan took the reins last month, and while he has only overseen two wins so far, there are signs of life given that the club have lost just two of their last six matches.

The Blues were nine points behind ninth-placed Sligo Rovers when the 51-year-old walked through the doors, but they are now five off their relegation rivals.

That reduction in the deficit was largely thanks to a landmark 4-0 thrashing of Sligo on June 12, a statement triumph that saw ex-Newport star striker Padraig Amond score a brace.

However, a showdown with the Premier Division's form team on Friday could prove a bridge too far for Waterford, who were downed 2-0 by top-of-the-table Shamrock Rovers last week.

Dundalk League of Ireland Premier form:

L

W

D

W

W

W

Waterford United League of Ireland Premier form:

D

W

L

D

W

L

Team News

© Iconsport / Ben McShane, Sportsfile

Dundalk will be lighter than ideal in attack this week without wingers Declan McDaid, who is suspended after being sent off against Bohemians on June 19, and Norman Garbett, who is closing in on a return from a major hamstring injury.

In their absence, Eoin Kenny and Daryl Horgan could start out wide as part of a trio featuring Ronan Teahan behind striker Daniel Mullen.

At the opposite end of the pitch, goalkeeper Conor Kearns remains sidelined with a knee injury, while centre-backs Mayowa Animasahun and Conor O'Keeffe are working their way into contention after more than a month out apiece.

With that in mind, expect to see Enda Minogue start between the sticks on Friday, shielded by a pairing of Robert Cornwall and Bobby Burns at the heart of Kilduff's defence.

As for Waterford, they are missing left wing-back Finlay Armstrong due to a muscle injury, though Benny Couto should be on hand to operate on the left flank.

In the centre of the park, Evan McLaughlin has missed the last seven games with a foot injury, but manager Coughlan could turn to Conan Noonan, Dean McMenamy and the versatile Will Johnson to form his midfield three.

Dundalk possible starting lineup:

Minogue; Buckley, Cornwall, Burns, Wilson; Dervin, Tracey; Kenny, Teahan, Horgan; Mullen

Waterford United possible starting lineup:

McMullan; Houston, Cann, Mahon, Long, Couto; Noonan, Johnson, McMenamy; Lonergan, Amond

We say: Dundalk 3-1 Waterford United

Dundalk will be confident coming up against the league's bottom side, given they head into this clash with a run of three wins on the bounce.

Waterford have shown signs of a turnaround under Coughlan, but they are unlikely to be able to withstand the European hopefuls on Friday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.