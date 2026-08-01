Chelsea transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - August 1

By Ben Knapton | 01 Aug 2026 06:06 , Last updated: 01 Aug 2026 06:06

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Chelsea transfer news blog on Saturday, August 1!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at Stamford Bridge, as new manager Xabi Alonso shapes his squad for his maiden Premier League season at the helm.

Today's Chelsea transfer headlines

Chelsea transfer news today: What's happening on August 1?

Amid Chelsea's latest fine for financial breaches, the club's transfer focus on July 31 shifted to the left-back position, with Newcastle United's Lewis Hall reportedly emerging as a dream target following the departure of Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid, and the club understood to believe Xabi Alonso's relationship with the England international could be the decisive factor in convincing him to return to Stamford Bridge.

Hall left Chelsea in 2024 and has since developed into a consistent Premier League starter at St James' Park, but Newcastle are believed to be asking around £60m for the 22-year-old.

Chelsea's confidence in persuading Hall reportedly stems from Alonso's willingness to offer him a key starting role, a guarantee that would represent a significant step up from his positional competition at Newcastle, as well as Eddie Howe's Magpies departure.

The Blues' defensive planning is also thought to include a contingency around Gerard Martin of Barcelona as a potential alternative to Hall should Newcastle hold firm on their asking price.

Trevoh Chalobah's proposed exit to Como remained unresolved, and the squad depth issue at centre-back is believed to be one of the factors driving the timeline on the planned defensive clear-out.

The Jordan Henderson and Danny Welbeck pursuits continued in the background, with both players said to remain open to the moves and personal terms believed to pose no obstacle to either deal.

Ahead of Chelsea's clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, Alonso also dropped a hint over Nicolas Jackson's Chelsea future.