Preview: SK Brann vs Rosenborg - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 01 Aug 2026 02:47

Hoping to push towards the European places in the Norwegian Eliteserien, SK Brann will welcome Rosenborg to Brann Stadion on Sunday.

The Pride of Bergen are hoping to build on their midweek win, while the Troillongan could earn a fourth league victory on the bounce this weekend.

Match preview

Brann welcomed Eirik Horneland back into the dugout in early July, with former manager Freyr Alexandersson now in charge of Sunday's opponents.

Horneland was previously the Pride of Bergen's head coach between 2021 and 2024, before leaving for France's Saint-Etienne, the club he departed this January by mutual consent.

The 51-year-old has been in the hotseat for five competitive games so far during his latest stint, winning three times, drawing once and losing once.

Most recently, Brann beat Universitatea Cluj 3-1, and victory in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League second qualifying round tie has set up a meeting with Apollon of Cyprus on August 5.

Domestically, the Pride of Bergen currently sit ninth in the Eliteserien, where their tally of 19 points has them six behind fourth-placed Lillestrom, and seven above the relegation zone.

Hoping to see their team reduce the gap to the European places this weekend, fans will draw confidence from the fact that Horneland earned back-to-back triumphs during his first two league matches, downing Start and Molde 2-1.

However, Brann walked away empty handed last time out in the Norwegian top flight, losing 3-2 against 10-man Valerenga, a game that saw them go into the half-time interval three goals down, and extended their wait for a clean sheet to 13 fixtures.

© Iconsport / BELGA PHOTO, KURT DESPLENTER

Meanwhile, Freyr Alexandersson was appointed Rosenborg boss on June 17, and has made a strong start after leaving Brann.

The 43-year-old kicked off his tenure with a 2-1 friendly win over Molde on July 5, before claiming all three points in a 3-0 victory against Kristiansund during his first league game with the Troillongan.

The only blemish on Alexandersson's otherwise perfect record so far is a 5-0 thrashing by Premier League giants Manchester United on July 24, but considering it was a friendly, few will be concerned by the result.

Diminishing the impact of that defeat further is the fact that it was sandwiched between a 3-0 triumph against Start, and a 4-0 demolition of Fredrikstad last time out.

That excellent beginning under the new manager has seen Rosenborg climb up to 10th in the Eliteserien, where they are now six points clear of the relegation playoff spot.

Sunday's visitors will be full of confidence ahead of their trip to face Brann, especially considering they were able to keep three consecutive clean sheets in competitive matches, and are yet to concede in the league under Alexandersson.

SK Brann Norwegian Eliteserien form:

L

L

L

W

W

L

SK Brann form (all competitions):

L

W

W

D

L

W

Rosenborg Norwegian Eliteserien form:

L

L

D

W

W

W

Team News

© Imago / Marius Simensen/Bildbyran

Brann will be lighter in defence than ideal this weekend, without left-back Jonas Torsvik, who is dealing with ankle issue, and centre-back Nana Boakye, who is sidelined for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

In their absence, expect to see Fredrik Knudsen and Thore Pedersen start at the heart of Horneland's backline, flanked by Denzel De Roeve and Joachim Soltvedt at full-back.

Elsewhere, midfielder Sakarias Opsahl is recovering from a foot injury, though Kristian Eriksen, Niklas Wassberg and Felix Myhre should be on hand to operate in the centre of the park.

As for Rosenborg, they are missing striker Dino Islamovic due to a calf injury, and Amin Chiakha is set to lead the attack on Sunday, supported up top by David Duris and Emil Konradsen Ceide.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Leopold Wahlstedt will start in goal, shielded by a back four featuring Jonas Svensson, Mikkel Konradsen Ceide, Tomas Nemcik and Adrian Pereira.

SK Brann possible starting lineup:

Dyngeland; De Roeve, Knudsen, Pedersen, Soltvedt; Eriksen, Wassberg, Myhre; Mathisen, Holm, Castro

Rosenborg possible starting lineup:

Wahlstedt; Svensson, M K Ceide, Nemcik, Pereira; Bomholt, Selnaes, Fossum; Duris, Chiakha, E K Ceide

We say: SK Brann 0-2 Rosenborg

Brann were caught out by a fast start last time out, and they have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 13 matches.

By contrast, Rosenborg are yet to concede under their new manager, and after winning each of their three competitive outings under Alexandersson, they will be confident of taking all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.