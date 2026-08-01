Transfer news and rumours today: Leeds United 'miss' key target, Aston Villa's Newcastle battle, Everton identify key player

By Lewis Nolan | 01 Aug 2026 11:34

Leeds United have missed out on Julian Brandt to Eredivisie club Ajax, the latest report has claimed.

The Whites are set to play Liverpool in their next pre-season fixture on Sunday, with the club hoping to be in the best possible shape for the new Premier League season.

Daniel Farke's side finished eight points above the relegation zone last term, and in a bid to avoid being drawn closer to the bottom three, he appears keen to address his side's attack given they have already signed Harry Wilson.

Former Borussia Dortmund forward Julian Brandt, who left the German club for free at the end of 2025-26, was also said to be a key target this summer.

However, Sky Sports News report that the 30-year-old has rejected a contract offer from Leeds and signed for Dutch side Ajax despite even visiting the Whites' training ground.

© Iconsport / Heiko Becker, HMB Media

Aston Villa transfer news: Newcastle United battle for midfielder

Aston Villa are in a battle with Newcastle United for Joao Palhinha from Bayern Munich, the newest report has revealed.

Unai Emery has experienced a difficult summer so far, with the club having lost both Morgan Rogers and Youri Tielemans to Chelsea and Manchester United respectively.

The Lions have also lost midfielder Amadou Onana to injury, with the Belgian having suffered a serious knee issue at the World Cup.

Villa have signed Johan Manzambi and Joao Gomes, and both will help alleviate some of the club's issues in the middle of the pitch.

Journalist Christian Falk has claimed in BILD that Villa have been given encouragement in their pursuit of Bayern Munich midfielder Palhinha, but so have Newcastle.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Everton transfer news: David Moyes's World Cup star

Everton are working on a deal to sign Canadian star Alistair Johnston from Celtic, the latest report has claimed.

The Toffees will play Hamburger SV later today in a pre-season friendly, and David Moyes will be keen for a win after failing to guide his team to victories against Stoke City and Bolton Wanderers.

Merlin Rohl started at right-back against Stoke, while Tyler Dibling failed to make a strong impression on the right side of attack.

It would not be surprising if the Merseysiders looked to strengthen that flank before the start of the Premier League campaign.

Transfer journalist Mike McGrath has claimed that Celtic full-back Alistair Johnston is being targeted by Everton, though the 27-year-old also has experience operating as a winger and could be used in an advanced position.