Bradley Barcola is worth £145m, and Liverpool should pay it, according to ex-Reds goalkeeper

By Ben Knapton | 01 Aug 2026 13:26

Liverpool should consider making Bradley Barcola the most expensive player in Premier League history if Paris Saint-Germain stand firm on their £145m asking price, an ex-Reds goalkeeper has exclusively told Sports Mole.

The France international is still believed to be Andoni Iraola's top choice for a new big-money attacker, after Real Madrid reportedly won the race to sign Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig.

Barcola is said to favour a move to Liverpool over Arsenal, but reports in July claimed that PSG had slapped a £145m price tag on the versatile attacker, a valuation they do not believe is outlandish due to Morgan Rogers going to Chelsea for £117m and Elliot Anderson joining Manchester City for £115m.

PSG are also basing their asking price on the fact that Barcola is a two-time Champions League winner, has registered a combined 62 goal involvements over the past two seasons in all competitions, and played a key role in France's fourth-placed World Cup finish.

Even if the European champions do not relent on their £145m asking price, Brad Friedel has urged Liverpool to consider paying the money, due to the importance of replacing Mohamed Salah's lost goal contributions.

Why Liverpool should pay £145m for Bradley Barcola

© Imago / HMB-Media

"I would like to see Barcola at Liverpool," Friedel told Sports Mole when asked if Barcola's £145m price tag was fair. "He would be my number one target this summer.

"I saw him in the World Cup and for the style that Iraola plays, I think he can work well in the team, the press and the transition.

"I know the fee looks big, but you see now what players are going for, and with Mo Salah leaving and there being a push to replace his goal contributions, Barcola would be one I would prioritise."

After registering a phenomenal 21 goals and 21 assists in the 2024-25 campaign, Barcola's numbers dipped in 2025-26, but the 23-year-old still recorded a pleasing 13 goals and seven assists in all tournaments.

Barcola's PSG contract has just under two years left to run, and he has reportedly refused to sign an extension, owing to his desire to explore a new challenge elsewhere.

Why Liverpool may not need to pay £145m for Bradley Barcola

© Iconsport / Harry Langer/DeFodi Images

Rogers, Anderson, Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz all have one thing in common; they earned their nine-figure moves after playing critical roles for their previous clubs in their final season.

However, the same cannot be said for Barcola, who did not possess the same indispensable status as the quartet mentioned above, due to the presence of Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia; he did not start any of PSG's final four Champions League games.

Already seen as second choice to Kvaratskhelia, Barcola's competition could be about to increase, as PSG are working on a deal to sign talented Ajax youngster Mika Godts.

The 21-year-old left-winger has given the green light to the PSG project, and Les Parisiens are now optimistic of securing a deal for around £52m, which would immediately secure them a like-for-like Barcola replacement.

Coupled with the £42.8m signing of Maghnes Akliouche, PSG's new arrivals should see the European champions relent on their £145m Barcola stance, although circa £100m may still be required to lure the winger away from Paris.

Brad Friedel was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of Dragonbet football betting.