Arsenal transfer news: Gunners set to prepare 'fresh bid' for £60m titan after Bruno Guimaraes deal

Arsenal are reportedly ready to reignite their pursuit of Ezri Konsa as Mikel Arteta continues strengthening his squad ahead of the new season.

The Gunners remain determined to bolster their defence following William Saliba's injury setback.

A fresh move for the Aston Villa defender could now be on the cards, once their deal for Bruno Guimaraes is officially complete.

Aston Villa braced for Arsenal bid for Ezri Konsa

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According to the Daily Mail, Villa are expecting the Premier League champions to return with an improved offer for Konsa after an opening bid fell well short of their £60 million valuation.

The England international has remained high on the Gunners' shortlist throughout the summer, with Villa also hoping to convince the 28-year-old to sign a new contract as he enters the final two years of his current deal.

Despite already losing Morgan Rogers to Chelsea and Youri Tielemans to Manchester United, Villa are under no financial pressure to sell after recouping more than £140 million in transfer fees. Unai Emery is therefore expected to demand the full asking price unless a suitable replacement is already lined up.

Konsa is understood to remain one of Arsenal's priority targets alongside Guimaraes and Vinicius Junior as Arteta looks to build a squad capable of defending the Premier League title.

Why Ezri Konsa would be a valuable signing for Arsenal this summer

© Imago

The timing of Arsenal's renewed interest is hardly surprising.

With Saliba facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines, Arsenal need another proven Premier League defender capable of stepping straight into the starting XI, and Konsa fits that profile perfectly.

His biggest strength is his versatility. While naturally a centre-back, Konsa has also impressed at right-back for both club and country, giving Arteta valuable tactical flexibility across the back line. Calm in possession, quick across the ground and comfortable defending one-on-one, he possesses many of the attributes Arsenal value in their defenders.

At £60m he would not come cheaply, but proven English internationals entering their prime rarely do.

If Arsenal can complete the Guimaraes deal before turning their full attention to Konsa, the Villa defender would represent another significant statement of intent as they prepare to compete on multiple fronts despite Saliba's absence.