Arsenal transfer news: Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa stance 'revealed' amid Gunners interest

By Darren Plant | 02 Aug 2026 12:17

Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa reportedly holds an interest in signing for Arsenal this summer.

The England international is currently on a three-week break after helping the Three Lions finish in third place at the World Cup.

However, his name has remained in the headlines courtesy of Arsenal allegedly emerging as admirers of his qualities.

Mikel Arteta requires suitable cover for William Saliba, who will be sidelined for the foreseeable future with a back injury.

That has left the Premier League champions to contemplate whether they are prepared to pay big money for the 28-year-old.

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What is Konsa's Arsenal stance?

According to CaughtOffside, Konsa would be interested in speaking to the Gunners if they proceed with a suitable offer.

Konsa is said to be viewed as a 'top target', even though it remains to be seen whether they would meet Aston Villa's asking price.

The West Midlands outfit are seemingly not prepared to accept anything lower than £60m for their most highly-regard defender.

London-born Konsa has made 286 appearances for Villa across a seven-year period, contributing 12 goals and four assists.

Furthermore, he can play at centre-back and right-back, versatility that is appreciated by Unai Emery.

Nevertheless, with Konsa having two years left on his contract and the club's need to comply with the Premier League's and UEFA's financial regulations, Villa chiefs cannot be totally dismissive to negotiating a deal.

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What is likely Konsa transfer outcome?

When Villa are already having to adapt to injuries and player sales involving key players, it is understandable why they deem it imperative to retain Konsa's services.

The player himself will also be open-minded to staying put for at least another season, particularly with Villa back in the Champions League.

Such that outcome materialise, however, Villa will be in a position where they must sell in 2027 if Konsa opts against penning a contract extension.

Villa would still make a profit on the £12m that they paid Brentford in 2019, something which they will surely take into consideration.