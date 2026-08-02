Spurs transfer news: New Guglielmo Vicario solution if Premier League club 'open up' to handing exit boost

By Darren Plant | 02 Aug 2026 12:16

Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly boost their chances of parting ways with goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario if they remain open-minded to a change in terms.

With Antonin Kinsky having been made number one and continuing to impress in pre-season, there appears no way back for Vicario at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

There had already been an acceptance that the Italian stopper was keen to move from North London, preferably back to Serie A.

However, despite strong interest from Juventus, they are yet to conclusively decide that Vicario is their preferred option for between the sticks ahead of 2026-27.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Spurs can take their own steps towards encouraging Juventus to proceed with a deal.

© Imago / Sportimage

How can Juventus sign Spurs goalkeeper Vicario?

The report suggests that the 29-year-old is the 'strong name' to become the new Juventus number one.

That said, Spurs may need to be prepared to accept a loan proposal, presumably with an option to buy.

With two years remaining on his contract, an opportunity to loan out Vicario and collect a fee in 2027 remains.

Juventus have also been assessing the chances of signing Parma's Zion Suzuki, but the Japan star appears more likely to sign for Paris Saint-Germain at this stage.

© Iconsport / Fred Dides / Icon Sport

What fee do Spurs need for Vicario?

Vicario moved from Empoli to Spurs for an initial £17.2m in 2023, signing a five-year contract in the process.

Even taking into account the presumed add-ons, Spurs would avoid a loss from an amortisation perspective if they sold Vicario for £8m this summer or £4m in 2027.

Theoretically speaking, it may make sense for all parties if Juventus pay a loan fee this summer and shell out a lower permanent sum in 12 months time.

If Juventus settle on Vicario as their chosen option, it feels that a deal is more likely to be successfully negotiated than not.