Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Roberto De Zerbi issues update on Richarlison's Spurs future

By Matt Law | 01 Aug 2026 17:28 , Last updated: 01 Aug 2026 17:30

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Roberto De Zerbi has admitted that he is unsure whether Richarlison will remain with the club beyond the end of the summer transfer window.

Richarlison came off the bench to score the winner as Spurs recorded a 2-1 victory over London rivals Chelsea in a pre-season clash on Saturday.

The 29-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his contract, though, and there is currently a host of speculation surrounding his future.

De Zerbi has conceded that Richarlison's future is unclear at this stage of the transfer window.

"I don't know, because I like him as a player, as a guy, it's unbelievable the attitude and behaviour, but at the end we have to respect what he wants to do," De Zerbi told reporters.

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

De Zerbi 'does not know' whether Richarlison will stay at Tottenham

"And we know, every one of us knows what he wants to do, but for me he's still an important player, because it's not so easy to find another striker like Richarlison, because Richarlison scores goals and he knows the way.

"The new striker, we don't know. The other striker, we don't know. He scored 12 goals last season, not through luck, because he feels the way to score."

When asked if Richarlison wants to leave the club, De Zerbi said: "I don't know, I didn't understand well, because sometimes he said to stay, sometimes he leaves.

"We have to speak anyway, there is not any problem, he's a lovely guy. All of us love him, the teammates, the club, the staff, because he works hard every day, seriously every day, and we can't say anything on the pitch."

© Iconsport / PA Images

Richarlison has spent last four years at Tottenham

Richarlison joined Tottenham from Everton in the summer of 2022, and he has represented the North London club on 133 occasions, scoring 32 goals and registering 15 assists.

There is believed to be interest from Brazil, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, while clubs from the MLS are also thought to be keeping a close eye on Richarlison's situation.

The Brazilian has an overall record of 75 goals and 31 assists in 275 Premier League appearances, having also played for Watford and Everton in England's top flight.

Spurs will continue their preparations for the 2026-27 campaign with a clash against Getafe on August 8, while they will also face Hoffenheim twice before beginning their new Premier League season away to Brentford on August 22.