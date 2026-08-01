Man United 2-1 Atletico Madrid: Generational talent JJ Gabriel makes Red Devils debut in impressive win for Michael Carrick's team

By Matt Law | 01 Aug 2026 16:14

JJ Gabriel made his senior Manchester United debut in the English team's 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid in a pre-season friendly on Saturday afternoon.

The 15-year-old, who is regarded as a generational talent, was an unused substitute in Man United's 5-0 victory over Rosenborg in their second friendly of the summer.

However, JJ Gabriel was introduced in the 82nd minute of the game against Atletico.

The forward immediately looked to get on the ball and was bright and inventive for the 20-time English champions, who scored twice through Bryan Mbeumo.

JJ Gabriel debuts in Man United win over Atletico

Arnau Ortiz sent Atletico ahead in the fifth minute of the clash, but Mbeumo levelled the scores from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute following excellent work from Shea Lacey.

Mbeumo then bundled in a second for Michael Carrick's side in the 74th minute.

JJ Gabriel will now be hoping to keep his place in the squad when Man United continue their preparations for the new campaign against Paris Saint-Germain next Saturday.

The forward has an incredible record of 26 goals and three assists in 26 appearances for Man United Under-18s in the Under-18s Premier League.

© Imago / Sportimage

JJ Gabriel is expected to make competitive first-team appearance in 2026-27

A number of major clubs, including Barcelona, are believed to have made an attempt to sign JJ Gabriel last summer, but he was convinced to remain with the Red Devils.

JJ Gabriel regularly trained with the senior side last term, so his appearance in pre-season is not a surprise.

The youngster could not play for the Under-21s this term due to the fact that he was 14 when the campaign begun - those rules also stopped him from playing in the Premier League.

However, there is a strong chance that JJ Gabriel will make a senior competitive appearance for the 20-time English champions during the 2026-27 campaign.