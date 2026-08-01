Danny Welbeck to Chelsea: Experienced forward creates Premier League history as transfer is confirmed

By Matt Law | 01 Aug 2026 17:41 , Last updated: 01 Aug 2026 17:44

Chelsea have completed the signing of experienced forward Danny Welbeck from Brighton & Hove Albion, with the Blues said to have paid approximately £6m for the Englishman.

The 35-year-old had an impressive 2025-26 campaign for Brighton, scoring 13 goals and registering one assist in 37 Premier League appearances.

Welbeck made the move to Brighton from Watford in 2020, and he represented the Seagulls on 201 occasions, scoring 51 goals and registering 18 assists.

The 42-time England international has now penned a two-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

"Chelsea is delighted to announce the signing of Danny Welbeck from Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion," read a statement from the Blues.

"The striker, who has been capped 42 times by England, has signed a contract until 2028 and will join up with Xabi Alonso’s squad during our pre-season tour."

© Imago / Sportimage

Chelsea sign Welbeck on a two-year contract

Welbeck told the club's official website: "When you hear of the interest from Chelsea, it's something that fills you with such immense pride. Knowing the history of Chelsea, it's a club that wants to win trophies and is pushing to do that every single season.

"I’m really honoured to come to a club of this stature at what feels like a really exciting time. I know a few of the boys already and I’ve had fantastic conversations with the manager and already feel that connection.

"I’ve got that fire in my belly and I'm ready to give it everything for this club to make everyone at Chelsea, and the supporters, proud."

Danny Welbeck creating Premier League history ?? pic.twitter.com/0csD5OO62D — Prime Video Sport UK (@primevideosport) August 1, 2026

Chelsea transfer news: Welbeck has 400 Premier League appearances to his name

Welbeck started his career with Manchester United, scoring 29 goals and registering 16 assists in 142 appearances for the Red Devils ahead of a move to Arsenal in 2014.

The forward went on to score 32 goals and register 13 assists in 126 appearances for the Gunners before making the switch to Watford.

Welbeck will bring huge experience to Chelsea, having played 400 Premier League matches during his career, scoring 90 goals and registering 38 assists.

The attacker has created history, meanwhile, by becoming the first Premier League player to represent Man United, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Welbeck could make his debut for the Blues in their pre-season friendly with Juventus on August 5.